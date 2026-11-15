49ers Announce Injury News on OT Trent Williams for Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys might not be the best team the San Francisco 49ers face this season on the way to becoming legitimate Super Bowl contenders — for 49ers fans, it will still mean more than almost any other opponent.

Such is the rivalry between the two franchises, which is why the latest 49ers injury news on Sunday morning before Week 10 is so critical.

“49ers LT Trent Williams, listed as questionable for today’s game vs. the Cowboys due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

Williams, 38, has been as dominant as he’s ever been throughout his storied career in 2026 for the 49ers, who are 7-1 headed into their Week 10 game against the Cowboys.

“49ERS UPDATE: Trent Williams is expected to PLAY vs. Dallas despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, per source,” 49ers podcast host Wayne “Breezie” Brown wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “The Silverback protecting Brock Purdy? HUGE. 💪🏾 BANG BANG NINER GANG!”

Trent Williams 1 of 4 Midseason All-Pros for 49ers

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell placed a whopping four 49ers on his Midseason NFL All-Pro Team, led by Williams, along with tight end George Kittle, inside linebacker Fred Warner and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Not only did Barnwell put Williams on his All-Pro Team, he put him at the top of his midseason award rankings for Protector of the Year. Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney won the inaugural award in 2025.

“It’s just difficult to deny the legendary 49ers left tackle,” Barnwell wrote on November 12. “Williams continues to set the standard on the blind side, giving up only three quick pressures through eight games. He’s a better run blocker than Mims, with fleet feet to get to the second level, quick power to seal off blocks after getting there and an aura as one of the most athletically intimidating players in football. You can see defensive backs question their life decisions when Williams gets out on the edge on pin/pull concepts and looks as if he’s about to lawn-dart them into the Gatorade coolers.”

49ers Granted Williams’ Contract Demands

At one point in the offseason, it seemed like the 49ers might lose Williams over a contract dispute before smartly caving to his salary demands. His current, new contract — a 2-year, $50 million extension signed on April 20 — will bring his NFL career earnings to a staggering $269.3 million and keep him in San Francisco through 2027.

Williams, 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, was the No. 4 overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2010 NFL Draft.

“As it stands, Williams is entering the final year of his deal and carries a salary cap number of $38.84 million, which includes a base salary of $22.21 million and has a $10 million option bonus due in the coming weeks,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote in February. “That option bonus has increased the urgency to strike a deal that works for both sides … That sounds simple enough, but this isn’t the first time the Niners and Williams have found it difficult to … thread the needle on a deal that works for both sides. Just like in 2024, when Williams held out of training camp for 40 days while seeking a lucrative contract extension, he holds plenty of leverage while also moving closer to the end of his career.”