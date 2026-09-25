49ers Insider Gets Candid on Nick Bosa Landing on Injury Report

On Sept. 24, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa landed on the team’s injury report ahead of their Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 27. Moreover, the report notes that Bosa is dealing with injuries to his knee and calf.

Bosa didn’t speak to the media on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. Hence, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan believes there may be a significant issue, as the Niners have already dealt with injuries to key players despite only two weeks having passed.

“I’m very pessimistic about what this outcome could be,” Lee Chan said in a Sept. 24 livestream on her YouTube channel. “… “It doesn’t feel good. My spidey sense is saying that this is a serious injury for Nick Bosa, and if he’s not out for the season, he’s out for multiple weeks.”

The 49ers veteran has dealt with injuries over the last handful of seasons and is coming off a torn ACL in the 49ers’ third game last season. Nonetheless, Bosa did play in the Week 1 opener in Australia and in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

As a result, it felt as though Bosa had put his injury behind him, but that doesn’t appear to be the case with this latest news.

Why Nick Bosa Injury Might Be Serious

Furthermore, Lee Chan noted why gut feeling is that this could be a serious injury to Bosa, which would spell terrible news for the 49ers given that the veteran is the only pass rusher that teams would game plan for.

“There are several indicators that make me think this is a serious injury,” Lee Chan added. “So we were supposed to go out to practice, and we were all kind of waiting, and they’re doing a walkthrough, and when we get out there, there’s no sign of Nick Bosa…

“We had an open locker room for 30 minutes—no sign of Nick Bosa. We had Brock Purdy in the back in the auditorium, and then the injury report still wasn’t out. The injury report did not come out until 3:51 pm. I was already on my way to the airport at that point. Practice had been over for quite some time.

“Generally, once practice is over, they shoot out the injury report because they know who practiced and who didn’t. My guess is that something happened during the walkthrough, and Nick Bosa did not go out there for practice. He did not participate. He was not in the locker room afterwards.”

49ers Issuing Injury Report Late Might Be a Concern

Lee Chan continued to highlight how late the 49ers issued their injury report, which is why she feels this might be a serious issue for Bosa.

“My thought is that it’s something pretty serious,” Lee Chan said. “For the injury report to come out so late, for there to be an added element that it’s knee and calf. Otherwise, it would just be rest, or it would’ve just said knee. He’s had the knee issue. He’s coming back from an ACL injury. So I just don’t think that this is a good sign for Nick Bosa.”