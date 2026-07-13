49ers Insider Issues Clear Statement on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Many want to see the San Francisco 49ers make a big trade to catapult the team into the Super Bowl conversation. The one name that’s consistently coming up in speculation is the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby.

A move for Crosby likely won’t come before the 2026 NFL season. However, if the veteran pass rusher shows he’s his usual disruptive self and the Silver and Black are off to a slow start, the trade speculation involving the Niners might become a reality.

Outside of San Francisco needing pass-rush help to keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn believes Maxx Crosby offers value beyond his production on the field, especially compared to a player like Jalen Carter.

“Crosby is older and coming off a torn meniscus, but he sets the culture in the organization,” Cohn wrote in a July 12 mailbag article. “He shows everyone how to work and how to show up every day like a professional. That’s not Carter.

“He was great in 2024, but not great in 2025, and he was completely invisible against Spencer Burford and Dominick Puni in the Eagles‘ Wild Card playoff loss to the 49ers this past season.

“Carter is one of the most talented defensive tackles in the league, but his motor is hot and cold, and his character is questionable, too. I sincerely doubt the 49ers ever would consider trading for him.”

Maxx Crosby Would Elevate 49ers Defensive Line

Despite dealing with his injury, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense last season with the Raiders, earning a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Furthermore, Cohn explained why he believes Crosby would be a perfect fit for San Francisco’s defense.

“If the 49ers add Crosby to a defensive line that already has Nick Bosa and Osa Odighizuwa, they would have a top-five pass rush in the NFL, which means they’d have the players to take down Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.

“Without Crosby or a player of his caliber, the 49ers simply don’t have a defensive line that can compete with the ones in their division, particularly in Seattle and Los Angeles.”

Maxx Crosby Gives Injury Update Ahead of 2026 Season

Any team that would like to make a potential in-season trade for Crosby recently received good news. On the June 30 edition of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders star shared the latest on his recovery as he prepares for training camp.

“These past few weeks have been incredible,” Crosby said. “Super productive. Super excited. We have a big chunk of this rehab coming up that is the final touch, where I can get cut free. So I’m feeling amazing. Everything’s going incredible.

“We’re ahead of schedule, feeling amazing, feeling great and feeling like myself. I’ve got my pep in my step. Being able to do some good work and being able to box, too, for the first time in a long time.”