49ers Insider Sends Commanders Blunt Brandon Aiyuk Message

The San Francisco 49ers‘ Brandon Aiyuk is kind of making it clear that he wants to play for the Washington Commanders. While the player hasn’t said anything, two of the five accounts Aiyuk is following on Instagram are the Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

Moreover, Washington has shown interest in Aiyuk, but not enough to part with assets in a trade. At the same time, the 49ers remain focused on finding a trade partner rather than releasing Aiyuk and allowing another team to sign him outright.

If Washington still has an interest in Aiyuk, the Commanders received a blunt message from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

“He’s putting it out there, at least, that he wants to play for the Washington Commanders,” Maiocco said in a June 4 video from the “49ers Talk” podcast. “The question is, does it make sense for the Commanders to go down that road?

“And even if it did, and they did sign him, I don’t think it’s a certainty that he is ready to play football, win a roster spot, and be the player he was, or anywhere near the player he was, when we last saw him playing at a high level, which was in the 2023 season. As it turns out, it was [a long time ago].”

Does Brandon Aiyuk Have Any Urgency to Play Football?

Moreover, in the same video, Maiocco’s co-host, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan, noted that there are questions about whether Aiyuk wants to play football. He’s sending a signal that he wants to play for the Commanders, but there’s no footage of him actually on the field showing that he’s healthy and ready to play after missing the entire 2025 season.

“Brandon Aiyuk is a talented football player, and a lot of teams in the league would love to have him,” Lee Chan added. “I would think he would want to play football. The 49ers would love for him to play football again.

“They wanted him to. It’s not going to happen here in the Bay Area with his home team, but I think everybody wants the best for Brandon Aiyuk. And we don’t know [if he is intent on playing football].”

Commanders, NFL Teams Receive Warning on Brandon Aiyuk

Meanwhile, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho is warning teams against signing (when the Niners end up releasing him) or trading for the 49ers wideout.

“I don’t know that Brandon Aiyuk will play again because he’s no longer worth the headache, ” Acho said on the June 3 edition of “Speakeasy.” “People don’t realize, and these conversations always get lost in the sauce, that half the time your favorite athlete doesn’t get signed, even if there’s something extracurricular going on, because their talent no longer makes room for them. That’s really what it comes down to.

“It doesn’t matter your favorite athlete’s religious orientation, sexual orientation, or political orientation. If they’re one of those guys, their talent will make room for them. But if they’re not one of those guys, their talent isn’t going to make room for them anymore. Brandon Aiyuk, he’s not one of those guys anymore.”