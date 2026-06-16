49ers Insider Shares Major Trade Update for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The San Francisco 49ers hope their pass rush is better in 2026 than in 2025. Moreover, the Niners will have Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa returning from injury, so they are likely to boost the team sack total from last season, which was 20.

Nonetheless, there’s speculation that the 49ers could look to the veteran free-agent market, with Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney floated as potential options.

Still, could the team look at the trade market? One name that’s also in speculation regarding the Niners and a potential trade is Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby. In a June 15 video on his YouTube channel, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn shared an update on where the team stands in its interest in the veteran pass rusher.

“The 49ers aren’t necessarily done making moves this offseason,” Cohn said. “According to a source, they’re one of several teams that are still interested in trading for Maxx Crosby.

“What it would take to trade for Maxx Crosby would be a first-round pick and a player, or a first-round pick and a second-round pick. I say the Niners should make both offers. Let the Raiders pick what they want. You can have a first and a second or a first and Mykel Williams.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

49ers Urged to Flip Picks for Immediate Help

Moreover, Cohn explained why San Francisco should consider sending the picks the Silver and Black want for Crosby.

“Either one would be a good trade for the 49ers because, as we’ve seen, they’re not good at drafting,” Cohn added. “They should use those picks on Maxx Crosby, not another reach, another defensive lineman who can’t rush the quarterback, another third-round pick who was projected to get drafted in Round 6 and wasn’t invited to the combine.

“Just trade these picks for guys who are actually really good. Maxx Crosby’s really good. He had 10 sacks last yeare; he’s been on a terrible team his whole career, and he still produces [and] he’s on the field 95 percent of the snaps as opposed to Nick Bosa, who’s out there for about 75 percent of the snaps.

“He’s really good against the run. His motor is incredible. He’d be the Niners’ best defensive lineman immediately. They should absolutely trade for him. He’s not as good as Myles Garrett, but still, if you’re serious about making a run for the Super Bowl, you’ve got to make one more move. Maxx Crosby is the move.”

Do the Raiders Want to Wait for a Maxx Crosby Trade?

Cohn also dropped the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential suitor for Crosby and noted that the Raiders could decide to wait until the trade deadline. After the failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens, the Silver and Black might want the veteran to boost his trade value by showing he’s healthy and recovered from his torn meniscus.

“I’m not sure that the Raiders want to trade him this instant because he’s still rehabbing,” Cohn said. “His trade value is probably at its lowest. Maybe they want to get him on the field so they can show that he’s made a full recovery. But I doubt they’re going to get more than a first and a second or a first and a player.

“Whenever Mykel Williams comes back, that seems to be a natural trade unless the Raiders can get more from another team like the Eagles. But the Niners better have some urgency here because the teams that are serious about going for a Super Bowl are making these kinds of moves, and the Niners haven’t done it yet.”