49ers Insider Delivers Blunt Verdict on Vita Vea After Bucs Extension

The San Francisco 49ers were reportedly one of the teams calling about Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Nonetheless, a few days later, on Aug. 19, Vea and the Buccaneers worked out a one-year extension. ESPN reported on Aug. 19, citing sources, that this extension adds $6 million to the $18 million Vea was already set to make in 2026 for a total of $24 million, plus an added $24 million in 2027.

As a result, the Niners will likely have to wait until the trade deadline nears to make a significant move that can improve their pass rush. After the Vea news, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco shared his thoughts on the veteran staying in Tampa Bay.

“I never thought Tampa Bay would trade him,” Maiocco said in an Aug. 20 video on his YouTube channel. “If they did trade him, it was going to take a very large package of compensation coming back their way.

“Compensation that I don’t think the 49ers had to begin with. It’s why they weren’t a player in the Myles Garrett deal and why I never expected Vea to end up wearing 49ers colors this season.”

49ers Insider on the Team’s Pass Rush Ahead of 2026 Season

Moreover, Maiocco didn’t hide that he has concerns about the Niners’ pass rush. The 49ers insider notes that he has no idea where the pass rush is going to come from, which would be a lingering problem from last season after San Francisco only recorded 20 sacks during the 2025 regular season, which was the fewest in the NFL.

“A lot of things can happen between here and now,” Maiocco added. “From the 49ers’ standpoint, they expect to be players well into the season. They expect to be contenders. And then we’ll also see as the season goes on how that pass rush is looking, how that defensive line is looking.

“I haven’t been impressed by how the defensive line has looked [and] I wonder where the pass rush is going to come from. I wonder if they’ll be strong against the run. Osa Odighizuwa is a really good player [and] I can see that. But Nick Bosa hasn’t been out there. You wonder how much of a contribution Romello Height can make.”

Alfred Collins Might Be Cause for Concern After Preseason Opener

When the 49ers were reportedly among the teams calling in on Vea, Niners reporter Grant Cohn explained why San Francisco was looking at a player like the veteran, given that Alfred Collins had a rough showing in the preseason opener loss to the Tennessee Titans.

For now, it appears the Niners hope Collins can improve in the remaining preseason games and be ready for the regular season. A potential move will likely come later in the fall, and all the team might hope for is to have a team that’s contending for a playoff spot to justify any major trade deadline move.

If Collins struggles again in the second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 20 at SoFi Stadium, it could cause even more concern surrounding the 49ers’ defensive line.