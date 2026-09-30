49ers, Jaguars Get Compelling Trade Idea Amid Mike Evans Injury

Every week, it feels like the San Francisco 49ers are getting hit with an injury to their wide receiver room. In their Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Niners lost Mike Evans to a rib injury, and he’s listed as week-to-week.

Moreover, since the start of the season, the 49ers have lost De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson to injury. Then, before the campaign even started, Christian Kirk suffered an injury, and Ricky Pearsall had season-ending surgery.

As a result, the 49ers recently signed Brandin Cooks, and on Sept. 29, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing their former second-round pick in the 2018 draft, Dante Pettis.

Nonetheless, could the Niners eventually look at the trade market once the deadline comes around? Wynston Wilcox of FanSided issued a trade pitch involving the 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars for Brian Thomas Jr. As part of his idea, the 49ers would send a 2027 fifth-round pick for Thomas.

“San Francisco needs receiver help badly,” Wilcox wrote in a Sept. 29 article. “De’Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk are all on IR. Mike Evans is listed as questionable this week with a rib injury. It’s one more reason why the 49ers can’t be content with their current receiver room.

“Sure, Deebo Samuel is doing enough for now, but this isn’t sustainable if the 49ers want to be serious playoff contenders. That’s why Thomas could be the answer they need. It’s a low-risk, high-reward type of deal. They need receiver depth and Thomas gives them that.”

Brian Thomas Jr. Could Be Valuable Depth Piece for Niners

Through three games, Thomas has played 54 pass snaps for the Jaguars, leading to a 61.5 overall PFF grade. The Jaguars wideout has hauled in seven receptions on 11 targets for 88 receiving yards while averaging 12.6 yards per reception.

Perhaps a change of scenery could be a benefit for Thomas, but at worst he could be another depth piece behind Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr.

“At best, he takes pressure off Evans and Samuel and revives his career,” Wilcox wrote. “Because he has a lot to prove after not building on his rookie season with the Jags. This might be the one team where it’s mutually beneficial to get a move done quickly.

“In New England he could quickly fall to the background when Brown gets back and in Las Vegas he might not become their preferred target.”

Would 49ers Consider Taking Chance on Odell Beckham Jr.?

Much like they did with Cooks, the 49ers could look at another veteran free agent rather than trading an asset for a wideout. Recently, David Lombardi of the SF Standard floated the idea that Odell Beckham Jr. would make sense for the 49ers amid injuries to the wideouts after the New York Giants released the veteran receiver.

“They’re working out at least one rookie [on Sept. 29], and then this is the opposite of a rookie: Odell Beckham Jr., [who was reportedly] released by the New York Giants, and right now, he’s the same age as Brandin Cooks,” Lombardi said on a YouTube livestream on Sept. 29. ” You have to wonder [about Beckham being an option as] Kyle Shanahan [is] familiar with him through flag football this offseason.

“Odell Beckham Jr. has played in the [Sean] McVay system, obviously, for the Rams. You have to wonder: Since the 49ers have been interested in practice squad spots for wide receivers, just trying to build as much depth as possible, would Odell Beckham Jr. be an option for San Francisco?”