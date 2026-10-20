49ers, Jaguars Floated Trade Idea Involving $14.6 Million Player

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be one of the buyers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. So far this 2026 NFL season, the Niners have established themselves as a Super Bowl contender.

Despite the impressive start to the campaign, San Francisco does have areas of concern such as the wide receiver position. During the game against the Washington Commanders, the Niners saw Mike Evans leave the game due to an Achilles injury.

Moreover, the Niners are dealing with injuries to other wide receivers, so the question is whether San Francisco will pursue a wideout around the trade deadline. In an Oct. 18 article, Zachary Rotman of FanSided listed the 49ers as a realistic landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr.

As part of his trade idea, Rotman has the 49ers giving a 2027 second-round pick for the former first-round pick, who is still on his rookie contract worth $14.6 million.

“No team needs Thomas more than the San Francisco 49ers, who are without Ricky Pearsall for the year, De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson for a while, and Brandon Aiyuk for who knows how long?” Rotman wrote in his article.

“Not to mention Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have been banged up and are on the wrong side of 30. They need a receiver in the worst way.”

49ers Shouldn’t Hesitate to Give Up Day 2 Pick

Moreover, while giving up a Day 2 pick is a major decision, Rotman believes that because the 49ers are in a Super Bowl window, they need to take advantage of it.

“They’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and their odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would only rise with Thomas in the fold,” Rotman added in his article. “A second-rounder is not nothing, but the Niners are a win-now team and need to act like it.

“As for Jacksonville, if they need to trade Thomas, sending him to the NFC, where he’d only be an issue in the Super Bowl, makes the most sense. They’d still get a second-round pick, which is valuable, in exchange for a player whose role in their offense is hard to spot. Seems like a pretty good deal for both sides.

Could the Niners Reunite With DeForest Buckner?

Another potential name in the trade speculation conversation is Indianapolis Colts‘ DeForest Buckner. Moreover, Buckner expressed his frustration after the Colts’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 18.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner told reporters.

These comments and the trade deadline nearing are causing conversation about whether the veteran can be a serious trade target for the team he played for from 2016 to 2019. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan notes that the Niners have the cap space to make a move for Buckner.

“Could the 49ers work it out? Could they get him for half a season? I don’t know,” Lee Chan said in an Oct. 18 livestream on her YouTube channel. “I would think so. Why not? DeForest Buckner is one of the most solid players you’ll ever see. He’s entirely team-oriented. He’s a workhorse. He’s a pillar of a locker room.

“… Why wouldn’t it be likely? Why wouldn’t DeForest Buckner want to come? I don’t know what the Colts would want this year. [Buckner has] $23 million in remaining cash. The cap number for DeForest this year is $26.6 million. So, salary-wise, the 49ers have cap space. They have room. They plan ahead, so they have room. They could make it happen.”