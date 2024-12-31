49ers Fans Blast Jake Moody After Latest Missed FG on MNF

Some San Francisco 49ers fans have had enough and are calling for the team to cut kicker Jake Moody after his latest missed FG attempt.

Moody has had a tough year, missing three games with a high-ankle sprain and underperforming NFL kicker standard. The former third-round pick missed another kick to end the 1st half of Monday Night Football, keeping the Detroit Lions within one score.

49ers media and fans took to X after the miss, and the message is clear: Moody shouldn’t be on the roster.

“Jake moody back like he never left I hate to be that guy but a lot of his misses has directly caused us to lose games we should’ve won…49ers have a standard when it comes to kicking and he’s not it!” @BigOSwann wrote on December 30.

@naasirkareem had a more volatile response, guessing that the 49ers roster does not trust Moody.

“Jake Moody GTF out of San Fran. I’m sure the players don’t trust you. Trash!!!!!!!!!!” the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan said that Moody’s struggles are now at a point where it reflects poorly on the 49ers’ staff.

“I been out on Jake Moody for a long time now, but I’m at the point that I think if he’s brought back again next year it would be a complete dereliction of duty by Kyle Shanahan,” @jiwtim1 posted.

That take involving Shanahan was complemented by ESPN radio host Rob Guerrera.

“When people talk about why Kyle Shanahan doesn’t win close games. Kickers missing field goals like that are part of the reason. Unfortunately for Kyle he picked the kicker and he is also the one that keeps electing to kick field goals,” Guerrera wrote.

Moody’s 49ers Career

It’s rare to select a kicker before Day 3 of the NFL draft, but the Niners did that in 2023. Moody was drafted in the third round after his Michigan career with high expectations. However, he hasn’t lived up to the billing.

Moody only made 84% of his FG attempts in 2023, going 21 of 25. He also missed a single PAT, going 60 of 61.

But his rookie issues were acceptable. What hasn’t been okay is his 2024 record. Heading into halftime on MNF, Moody has made 23 of 31 attempts. The issue has been from range, which cannot be an excuse in the NFL.

From 39 yards and in, Moody is perfect. From 40+, the 25-year-old is 9 of 17. Moody has struggled before and after his injury, but his time after the injury has seen a major drop in quality.

Moody After Injury

Moody missed three weeks after his high-ankle sprain in Week 5, returning for Week 10. The 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that week, but only after the kicker went 3-for-6 on attempts.

In the 8 games since returning from injury, Moody has been abysmal. He is now 10-for-17 in all tries since the sprain, and the 49ers are 2-5 in that span. The losses don’t have much correlation with Moody’s misses, but it definitely doesn’t inspire confidence.

San Francisco may decide to ride with Moody in 2025, but they cannot do so without adding some form of competition for their second-year kicker.