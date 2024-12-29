Ex-49ers LB Re-Signs with Lions Ahead of MNF Clash

The San Francisco 49ers could be competing against a familiar face when they welcome the Detroit Lions to Glendale, California.

On December 28, Detroit announced a pair of roster moves that included the addition of LB Kwon Alexander to their practice squad.

“#Lions announce roster moves: Signed DB Morice Norris to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Signed LB Kwon Alexander to the Practice Squad,” the Lions’ official X account wrote.

Alexander recently started two games for Detroit in early December, signing with the Lions to help with their injury issues on defense. He was released shortly after the 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

There’s no guarantee that Alexander will be suiting up against San Francisco as he is just signing with the practice squad. However, it is an interesting move all the same because Alexander did play under Niners HC Kyle Shanahan and could provide some insight.

It’s also worth mentioning that Alexander didn’t play under current San Francisco DC Nick Sorensen, he did play alongside the likes of LB Fred Warner and DE Nick Bosa.

Alexander’s Post-San Francisco Career

Injuries disrupted Alexander’s career, as his first four seasons in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were promising and featured a Pro Bowl nod in 2017. He tore his ACL in 2018, limiting him to just 6 games.

San Francisco took a chance on Alexander the following season, signing the former LSU Tiger to a four-year, $54 million deal. But the gamble did not pay off, as Alexander played just 15 total games for the 49ers before being traded to the New Orleans Saints midway through the 2020 campaign.

Alexander didn’t really stick in New Orleans, nor has he established a permanent home anywhere else. Stints with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos have not worked out, with Alexander more being recruited as a short-term mercenary.

However, Detroit’s injury issues have meant they’re eager to keep him around. They may not activate him against the Niners, but they’ll probably keep him handy for the playoffs.

Dan Campbell Speaks on 49ers Rematch

In the 2024 NFC Championship, San Francisco put together a wild 17-point comeback after trailing 24-7 to beat the Lions. Around 11 months later, it’s clear that the defeat is one that is still on the mind of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell.

“Just like my second year in the league, we go to the Super Bowl and get smashed by Baltimore,” Campbell said, according to ESPN. “I won’t ever forget that either. So those stick with you. We just didn’t do enough. You learn from every experience. Unfortunately, that’s the best way to learn is from the losses. It really is.”

The Lions may have fallen short this past January, but they look like a favorite for the 2025 playoffs. Detroit is now 13-2 and will likely take the NFC’s No. 1 seed should they beat the 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings in their final two games of the regular season.

San Francisco can only hope to replicate the NFC Championship and play spoiler for Campbell’ squad.