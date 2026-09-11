49ers Receive Revealing Injury Update For TE Jake Tonges

The San Francisco 49ers opened with a convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, but the 49ers didn’t walk away unscathed.

Niners tight end Jake Tonges injured his MCL during the 27-7 win, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said “it’s not good” during the postgame press conference. Shanahan also said there’s more evaluation ahead on Tonges’ injury.

Tonges has been a key part of the 49ers offense since he joined the team in 2023 after a year with the Chicago Bears. He backs up All-Pro tight end George Kittle, and Tonges had 34 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Tonges needed assistance off the field following his injury and never returned to the field. It occurred before 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could throw him a pass.

San Francisco invested in Tonges with a two-year, $8 million contract this year. The 49ers fortunately had Kittle back for the Rams after he recovered from his Achilles injury, but he only had two catches for 12 yards.

Backup tight end Luke Farrell most likely will be looked to for more snaps going forward. Farrell had 11 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns last year.

San Francisco only carries three tight ends on the 53-man roster, but the 49ers have two tight ends on the practice squad. That’s Kahlil Dinkins, a rookie from Penn State, and Brayden Willis, a third-year player from Oklahoma.

Since MCL recovery time varies, the 49ers could lose Tonges for a major chunk of the season such as three months or more. Tight end depth could be a lingering problem for the 49ers if that’s the case, and options outside the team will need to be explored.

The 49ers could dip into the free agent pool for depth if needed since former New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill and former Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz are still out there. San Francisco has the best salary cap space situation in the league, with $49.15 million available to make a move.