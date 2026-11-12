Jets Insider Reveals Truth on 49ers, Garrett Wilson Trade Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers made a few moves leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline as they traded for DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen. However, it looks as though the Niners wanted to make a blockbuster move that could solve their wideout issues for the foreseeable future.

On Nov. 12, New York Jets reporter for ESPN, Rich Cimini, reported that the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams interested in wideout Garrett Wilson.

“A trade never was a realistic possibility even though the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were interested,” Cimini wrote in a Nov. 12 article. “Wilson didn’t want to leave, and the Jets didn’t want to deal arguably their best player. Under contract through 2030, he’s viewed as a foundational piece.

Leading up to the trade deadline, there was a lot of speculation involving Wilson and the Niners, but the Jets didn’t trade their wideout, as they appear to see him as part of their young pass-catching core.

Furthermore, 49ers reporter for the San Francisco Standard, David Lombardi, also confirmed that the Niners had an interest in Wilson, but noted that New York had no desire to move the wideout.

“Of course the 49ers were interested in Garrett Wilson,” Lombardi wrote on X on Nov. 12. “He’d solve their need for a long-term foundational pillar at WR. But the Jets would’ve needed to be interested, too. It takes two. Many on social media acted as if the 49ers could just press a button like it was Madden.”

Could Jets Trade Garrett Wilson in Offeseason?

Cimini did leave the door open for this trade speculation involving Wilson to be revisited in the offseason; whether or not San Francisco would have an interest will be the question fans will be asking themselves.

“This storyline could be re-visited in the offseason, depending on how Wilson feels about the direction of the team,” Cimini added in his article. “As he said recently, ‘I want to win games and that’s the one thing we’ve been missing here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I’m hopeful.'”

49ers’ Fred Warner on Facing the Cowboys in Week 10

Meanwhile, as for the 49ers team post-trade deadline, they have a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Nov. 11, Niners linebacker Fred Warner spoke to the media and talked about the Cowboys’ offense, as they’ll be looking to make that unit’s life difficult in this contest. Warner noted that the 49ers need to be on their A-game, given that Dallas can hurt them in the passing game.

“Dak [Prescott has] always played at a high level at the quarterback position,” Warner told reporters. “A guy I got a ton of respect for as a player and as a leader for their team. He has some really elite weapons on the outside.

“CeeDee [Lamb] is having a tremendous year, getting a lot of targets, but also making use of those targets. George Pickens is also a huge weapon and has freakish ability when he gets the ball in his hands.”