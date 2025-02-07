Hi, Subscriber

Joe Montana Sends 5-Word Message to 49ers about Brock Purdy’s Contract

  • 24 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy, Joe Montana
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy looks on after a game against the Seattle Seahawks

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, sharing his thoughts on the contract situation between the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback, Brock Purdy.

After being selected as the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has spent three seasons on a bargain rookie deal. Now, he is eligible for a contract extension, and his pay raise is expected to be substantial. Many believe he is set to land the biggest contract in 49ers history and become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Purdy projects to make between $55 to $60 million per season. Montana made it clear that Purdy has earned every bit of that payday.

“You’ve got to pay him,” Montana told Eisen. “I can point to four or five quarterbacks making huge money who haven’t accomplished nearly as much as he has. And they just had one of those seasons where injuries hit hard, both on offense and defense.”

Purdy has been a crucial piece of the 49ers’ success, stepping in as an unexpected leader and delivering impressive performances. Despite some struggles this past season, Montana remains confident in Purdy’s ability to lead the team forward.

Brock Purdy’s Season of Struggles and Setbacks

The San Francisco 49ers endured a rough season, finishing 6-11 as injuries took a massive toll on the roster. Key players were sidelined, affecting both the offense and defense, and Purdy’s production suffered as a result. His record-setting numbers from 2023 took a hit, but many believe he did the best he could given the circumstances.

Adding to the team’s challenges, offseason drama created a rocky start to the year.

“There was craziness early on, with trade talks involving their wide receiver (Brandon Aiyuk), and then he gets hurt,” Montana recalled. “It was just one of those seasons you want to move past as quickly as possible.”

Despite the adversity, Montana believes Brock Purdy remains the right quarterback for San Francisco.

“Yeah, I think he’s got a good understanding of the game,” Montana said when asked if Purdy is the team’s long-term answer. “He knows how to run this offense.”

49ers’ Offensive Adjustments and the Future

While praising Purdy, Joe Montana also noted that the 49ers seemed to push their young quarterback to throw deep more often this season, a shift from their usual offensive strategy.

“That’s not typically what they do,” Montana observed. “This offense is built around efficiency, quick throws, and letting playmakers create yards after the catch. That’s when they’ve been at their best.”

With Purdy’s contract negotiations looming, the 49ers’ front office faces one of its most significant financial decisions in franchise history. Locking in their young quarterback with a massive extension could set the tone for the team’s future success. It also comes with major salary cap implications.

As the NFL offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on the San Francisco 49ers to see how they handle Brock Purdy’s well-earned payday.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

Joe Montana Sends 5-Word Message to 49ers about Brock Purdy’s Contract

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x