Joe Montana Sends 5-Word Message to 49ers about Brock Purdy’s Contract

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, sharing his thoughts on the contract situation between the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback, Brock Purdy.

After being selected as the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has spent three seasons on a bargain rookie deal. Now, he is eligible for a contract extension, and his pay raise is expected to be substantial. Many believe he is set to land the biggest contract in 49ers history and become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Purdy projects to make between $55 to $60 million per season. Montana made it clear that Purdy has earned every bit of that payday.

“You’ve got to pay him,” Montana told Eisen. “I can point to four or five quarterbacks making huge money who haven’t accomplished nearly as much as he has. And they just had one of those seasons where injuries hit hard, both on offense and defense.”

Purdy has been a crucial piece of the 49ers’ success, stepping in as an unexpected leader and delivering impressive performances. Despite some struggles this past season, Montana remains confident in Purdy’s ability to lead the team forward.

Brock Purdy’s Season of Struggles and Setbacks

The San Francisco 49ers endured a rough season, finishing 6-11 as injuries took a massive toll on the roster. Key players were sidelined, affecting both the offense and defense, and Purdy’s production suffered as a result. His record-setting numbers from 2023 took a hit, but many believe he did the best he could given the circumstances.

Adding to the team’s challenges, offseason drama created a rocky start to the year.

“There was craziness early on, with trade talks involving their wide receiver (Brandon Aiyuk), and then he gets hurt,” Montana recalled. “It was just one of those seasons you want to move past as quickly as possible.”

Despite the adversity, Montana believes Brock Purdy remains the right quarterback for San Francisco.

“Yeah, I think he’s got a good understanding of the game,” Montana said when asked if Purdy is the team’s long-term answer. “He knows how to run this offense.”

49ers’ Offensive Adjustments and the Future

While praising Purdy, Joe Montana also noted that the 49ers seemed to push their young quarterback to throw deep more often this season, a shift from their usual offensive strategy.

“That’s not typically what they do,” Montana observed. “This offense is built around efficiency, quick throws, and letting playmakers create yards after the catch. That’s when they’ve been at their best.”

With Purdy’s contract negotiations looming, the 49ers’ front office faces one of its most significant financial decisions in franchise history. Locking in their young quarterback with a massive extension could set the tone for the team’s future success. It also comes with major salary cap implications.

As the NFL offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on the San Francisco 49ers to see how they handle Brock Purdy’s well-earned payday.