John Lynch: Idea of Firing Kyle Shanahan “Comical”

49ers' Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility

The San Francisco 49ers, normally a juggernaut among the NFL’s best teams, are in the midst of a lost season. They are 5-7 and in sole possession of last in the NFC West. The roster has been decimated by injuries, with 48 games missed by former Pro Bowlers.

The 49ers are a team looking for answers, which has led to rumors outside the building of potentially moving on from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Whether via trade or outright firing him, the idea has gained traction.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pitched the idea that the Chicago Bears should inquire about trading for Kyle Shanahan. Florio points to Mike Shanahan, Kyle’s father, a Chicago native, and a ‘what do you have to lose’ mindset.

The worst the 49ers can say is no, right?

Lynch Laughs at Possibly Firing Shanahan

While a guest on KNBR, 49ers’ general manager John Lynch was asked about the team potentially trading Shanahan to the Bears.

“I sit back, and I try to be focused, but I’ve found the whole discussion on Kyle rather comical. We’ve won four of the last five division championships and been in two Super Bowls.” Lynch continued, “The standard here is to win, and we’ve fallen short. I understand that. But we have an excellent head coach, and the fact people are talking about that I do find it comical.”

Ironically, the 49ers and Bears face off this weekend in a battle of last-place teams. But make no mistake, the 49ers are all in with Shanahan.

“We’re 100 percent behind Kyle and what he brings to our organization. Like I said, our focus is on the Bears and doing everything we can. That’s where Kyle’s focus is, and that’s where all our focus is.”

But what if the 49ers fall to the Bears? Could the next five weeks alter Kyle Shanahan’s status with the team and ramp up the hot-seat conversation?

Shanahan’s Future Up in the Air

The idea of parting ways with Kyle Shanahan feels like a decision made in the heat of the moment. Yes, the 49ers face another potential losing season after a Super Bowl defeat. It is a hard pill to swallow, but the organization recently agreed to multi-year extensions with both Lynch and Shanahan in 2023, making firing them unlikely.

While CEO Jed York has a history of making emotional and rash firings (see Jim Harbaugh), choosing to move off of Shanahan would alter the franchise’s trajectory and rehash York’s biggest career blemish.

To some, that may be necessary after losing two Super Bowls in heart-breaking fashion, but a possible reset with Shanahan at the helm feels much more likely.

Shanahan did not mince words when he called the 2024 49ers “not as good,” as the previous playoff-caliber teams he has coached.

And it is true. The 2024 49ers are under .500 and on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The defense has given nine consecutive touchdowns when opposing teams reach the red zone, and the offense is averaging under 23 points per game.

They have tough decisions looming for key players such as Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave, Kyle Juszczyk, and George Kittle. Not to mention, quarterback Brock Purdy is in line for a contract extension.

If anything, 2024 feels eerily similar to 2020. Injuries galore during a lost season, which led to the 49ers risking their future and trading three first-round draft picks for Trey Lance.

While a quarterback change is not in order, Lynch and Shanahan have never been afraid to collectively make the big swing. And Kyle Shanahan leading the charge makes those swings possible.