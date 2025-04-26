John Lynch Sends 2-Word Warning to 49ers Draft Picks

The San Francisco 49ers added three players during the second day of the 2025 NFL draft, selecting Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins in the second round and Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin and Western Kentucky cornerback Upton Stout in the third round on April 26.

The 49ers picked Georgia EDGE rusher Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick during the first round, providing new defensive coordinator Robert Salah with a young talent to develop opposite star defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan continued the focus on the defensive side of play in the second and third rounds.

When asked by reporters if Williams, Collins and Martin will be day-one starters, Lynch said they will need to “earn it.”

Lynch said they have “aspirations,” they can start right way. “We think they all have qualities that can lend to being starters, but there is a lot of competition, a lot of good football players that are already here,” he said.

Play

Shanahan added about the defensive focus, “You always want to address your bigger needs, but you don’t just draft to address needs, it’s got to fit right. But we hoped it played out that way because we needed to do that. … It all worked out. We were able to fill probably our biggest needs on the team right now.”

Lynch said they Williams, Collins and Martin were their top targets for the first three picks, and they were hoping to add a nickel cornerback with the fourth pick, with Stout among those they were interested in.

GM John Lynch Said It Was a ‘Good Day for the Niners’

Play

Lynch said about Collins, “Alfred, he’s a guy that throughout the process just really zeroed in on him as a player at a spot that we really needed some help. And huge, huge human being, football player. Got a real skill set. We like the fact that in the pass game he can win quickly and we think he can develop some skills in the pass rush, he’s really adept at batting balls down, he just affects the quarterback in a big way.”

Lynch added they expect Collins to be a “real presence in the run game.”

Play

About Martin, Lynch said he’s a “run and hit player … he fits our style of physicality and playing the game the right way. … Just had our type of player all over it. Swarms to the football and you feel him on the field. Not the biggest guy, but has long arms that kind of mimics Dre (Greenlaw) in a lot of ways.”

Greenlaw left the 49ers as a free agent, joining the Denver Broncos, and Martin could help fill his spot alongside Fred Warner.

Lynch added about Stout, “He’s got the heart of a lion. He’s got a lot of qualities we really like and I think translate really well to the nickel position. … Feisty is the word I’d describe his play, his demeanor. He’s got a lot of juice.”

Lynch Said the Niners First 4 Picks Provide ‘a Good Foundation’ Heading Into the 3rd Day of the Draft

Play

Lynch said the first two days of the draft provided “a good foundation” as the 49ers head into the third day. “This was a huge weekend for our organization. We love our core of guys, but there is a lot of opportunity on this roster right now,” he said.

Lynch said he thinks there will continue to be quality starters on day 3. “We have a lot of work still to do,” he said. “You never take these things for granted.”

The Niners will have seven picks on the third day of the draft, starting with the 11th pick of the fourth round.