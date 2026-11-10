49ers Issued Justin Jefferson Take Amid Vikings’ QB Uncertainty

The San Francisco 49ers could benefit from the disaster of a QB situation that the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in. San Francisco isn’t making a blockbuster trade in the final hours ahead of the 4 pm ET Nov. 10 trade deadline.

After back-to-back losses and poor QB play, the 6-2 Vikings are looking for a signal-caller. Moreover, Minnesota might have to overpay to secure a quarterback such as the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Kirk Cousins or perhaps the Indianapolis Colts‘ Daniel Jones.

Now, what does this have to do with the Niners, outside of these two teams potentially playing each other in a playoff matchup? Well, if the Vikings do overpay for a QB like Cousins or another veteran, “Purple Insider” co-host Phil Mackey noted that if a trade for a QB doesn’t work out, then it’s time to trade Justin Jefferson.

Furthermore, Mackey notes that a Jefferson trade would help Minnesota recoup lost draft assets in a potential trade should that move fail. He also floats two teams as possible destinations.

“It’s going to cost a second-round pick,” Mackey said in a Nov. 10 video from SKOR North about possibly trading for Cousins. “That’s an overpay because we could have had him without giving up any draft capital back in March. Instead, we chose, or you chose, because I wasn’t here yet, to sign Kyler Murray.

“If it doesn’t work, I trade Justin Jefferson this offseason to the [Kansas City] Chiefs, the 49ers, or another contender in need of a weapon that would give me two first-round picks and some change for a player I still believe is a Hall of Fame-caliber, high-end wide receiver who’s in the wrong system.”

Mike Florio Gives Justin Jefferson Outlook for Offseason

Meanwhile, in a Nov. 10 video, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio gave the Vikings an honest assessment of the Jefferson situation amid the team’s struggles at quarterback for the last two seasons.

“The Vikings are wasting Justin Jefferson,” Florio said. “It’s his prime, and they can’t get him the ball. He’s due to make $30 million next year, and he’s going to want a raise, which he deserves. His contract is already below market value.

“Maybe if you’re not going to do what it takes to get the ball to Jefferson more often, you should move him to a team where he has a chance to actually get the ball and maybe win a championship. If they don’t do one or the other, then it’s time for a change.”

49ers Could Still Look to Pursue Chargers’ Khalil Mack

As for a potential trade at this deadline for the 49ers, there’s the Los Angeles Chargers‘ Khalil Mack. The veteran edge rusher would add another element to their defense and has been a name in the trade speculation conversations leading up to the deadline.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared the latest on whether a Mack trade is doable in these final hours.

“The Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours,” Schultz wrote on X on Nov. 10, citing sources. “Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot, but other expiring contract players are available if the offer makes sense.”