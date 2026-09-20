Is Kaelon Black Playing Today? Latest 49ers-Dolphins Injury Update

Kaelon Black was one of the biggest stories to come out of the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 1 win. Now his availability for Week 2 is in question.

Black’s Notable Debut for the 49ers

The rookie third-round pick led the 49ers with 14 carries in the season opener, tying Christian McCaffrey for the team high in touches with 15. Black actually out-carried McCaffrey 14 to 10 while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt, a showing that validated San Francisco’s decision to use a third-round pick on him and suggested the 49ers finally have a real complement to their All-Pro back. For years, the backfield behind McCaffrey has been something of a revolving door. Black’s Week 1 workload looked like it might change that.

The Groin Injury Scare

Black wasn’t on the injury report at all Wednesday, meaning he was a full participant with nothing to manage. That changed Thursday, when he showed up as limited with a groin issue. He was limited again Friday, which was enough to officially list him as questionable heading into Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the situation directly in a radio interview, downplaying the severity. “No, I think we’re just being smart with him,” Shanahan said. “It was a little tight today, so we didn’t want to push him too hard.” His tone shifted slightly by Friday, when he described having “a questionable amount of optimism” about Black’s chances of playing against Miami.

What Happens If Black Can’t Go

If Black is unable to suit up against the Miami Dolphins, Jordan James would be the next man up. James was a healthy scratch in Week 1. He figures to work behind McCaffrey in Black’s place if needed. San Francisco could also look to add depth by elevating running back Sincere McCormick from the practice squad.

The fact that Black was at least limited in Friday’s session rather than sitting out entirely is a reasonably good sign. It’s also worth noting that the San Francisco 49ers made it official Saturday, placing wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo was promoted to the active roster to replace him. That move came after coach Kyle Shanahan revealed earlier in the week that Stribling would miss close to 10 weeks following ankle surgery. The decision not to elevate a running back at that time suggests Black will be available after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Still, his status likely won’t be fully clear until closer to Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. kickoff at Levi’s Stadium.