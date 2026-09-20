49ers Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Dolphins Game

The San Francisco 49ers made their roster moves official Saturday ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium. Rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling landed on injured reserve, while defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo was promoted to fill the vacated roster spot.

Stribling’s Injury and Recovery Timeline

Stribling underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a ruptured deltoid ligament in his ankle, an injury suffered during the team’s season opener. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the second-round pick is expected to miss roughly 10 weeks, with a possible return window in late November or early December. It’s a real setback for a player San Francisco expected to lean on offensively this season.

Okoronkwo’s Path to the 49ers’ Active Roster

Piñeiro’s Status for the 49ers

The corresponding roster move leaves an open spot on San Francisco’s practice squad. So far, the team hasn’t said how it plans to fill that spot. As a result, the 49ers didn’t elevate any additional players from the practice squad for Week 2.

Elsewhere, kicker Eddy Piñeiro is expected to handle kicking duties Sunday. An illness kept him out of practice much of the week. Because of that uncertainty, San Francisco worked out veteran kickers Greg Joseph and Younghoe Koo over the weekend as a precaution. In the end, the team signed neither.

NFL Hands Down Two Fines From Week 1

In addition, the NFL handed down two fines tied to Week 1. The league fined tight end Jake Tonges $9,266 for a leg-whip block on Rams defensive end Myles Garrett. That was the same play on which Tonges suffered a season-ending knee injury. Meanwhile, the NFL fined fullback Kyle Juszczyk $20,033 for an illegal use of his helmet. He committed the penalty on a play during the third quarter.

Kickoff against the Dolphins is set for 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time at Levi’s Stadium.