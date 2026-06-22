49ers Viewed as Trade Destination for 11.5-Sack Master

The San Francisco 49ers have gone all-in on trying to contend for a Super Bowl in recent years. This offseason has been no different. 49ers GM John Lynch signed future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal, along with former 1,000-yard pass-catcher Christian Kirk. Defensively, Lynch also traded for veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Niners could be a destination for one more veteran piece. That veteran piece could be none other than New York Giants edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, especially now that the Giants have multiple starting-caliber edge-rushers in the fold.

The San Francisco 49ers Could Use Kayvon Thibodeaux

Here is what Knox wrote about the possibility of the Giants potentially dealing Thibodeaux:

“It’s hard to imagine that New York wouldn’t consider moving Thibodeaux for a fair offer, especially with (Arvell) Reese on the board and with the Giants set to save $14.8 million by trading Thibodeaux.”

Knox also noted how the New Orleans Saints previously sent the Giants an offer for Thibodeaux, but New York declined. With the 49ers expected to have at least eight draft picks next offseason, perhaps they would be willing to part ways with one or a few of those in an effort to get Thibodeaux.

The former Oregon Duck has shown plenty of potential through his first four seasons in the NFL. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss. In just 12 games in 2024, he recorded a career-best 17 quarterback hits. But in the last two seasons, the 25-year-old has recorded just eight total sacks. His low sack numbers suggest that he could be better as a No. 2 edge-rusher. If that is the case, he could slide in on the edge opposite of Nick Bosa.

The 49ers Need Depth Behind Nick Bosa

The Niners don’t need to trade for an edge-rusher because Bosa can’t produce. When healthy, the former Ohio State Buckeye is one of the best defensive players in the game. He is a five-time Pro-Bowler with 64.5 career sacks to his name, and he is right in his prime at 28. However, when he went down to injury last season, the 49ers didn’t have a single edge defender record more than four sacks. Bosa had two, and he only played in three games. That is a problem.

This is where Thibodeaux can come in and be the perfect complement to him. Imagine if Bosa and Thibodeaux each record 10-15 sacks and 10-15 quarterback hits. With the offense that is at their disposal, all San Francisco may need is one more closer off the edge. That could be the difference in this team bringing home a Super Bowl and not. In a loaded NFC West with multiple star quarterbacks, you can’t ever have too many elite defenders rushing the passer and wrecking shop in the opposing backfield.