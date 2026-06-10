49ers Legend to Be Inducted Into Franchise’s Hall of Fame: Report

It is no secret that the San Francisco 49ers have had plenty of legends play for them over the years. That is why there are more than 30 players, coaches, and executives who have been inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame. Now, the franchise has announced the latest inductee into its Hall of Fame.

According to the team’s website, former linebacker and current executive Keena Turner will be the next 49ers Hall of Famer. Turner spent 11 seasons with the Niners (1980-1990) before returning to work for the organization in multiple roles over the past 25 years.

It Took the San Francisco 49ers Long Enough

Here is what Turner had to say about his honor via the team’s website:

“I am deeply humbled to be inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the extraordinary teammates and coaches who helped me attain success on and off the field as well as the dedicated ownership that has helped shape this franchise’s legacy. To have served this organization since 1980, one of the most iconic in all of sports, has been the honor of a lifetime. Being recognized as a piece of that history, alongside so many legends who have worn the red and gold, is a profound privilege.”

As a player, Turner was one of the team’s clear staples of the 1980s. He started in 134 games and played in a total of 171, including playoffs. Named a Pro-Bowler in 1985, Turner recorded 19.5 career sacks and 11 career interceptions. He also forced 15 fumbles. Without his stability in the middle of that defense, it is hard to say if San Francisco brings home four Super Bowls in his career. The Niners should’ve made this announcement sooner.

Who Should Be the Next 49ers Hall of Famer?

Knowing the 49ers, there is a long list of players, coaches, and executives who are waiting to get into the team’s Hall of Fame. Any figure from any era of 49ers football could get in at any point because of their great accomplishments. One of those players next up for the team’s Hall of Fame could be former tight end Vernon Davis, who spent a decade with the club (2006-2015).

Davis’s career was filled with some bumps due to the team’s inconsistency at times. However, he was one of the best tight ends in the league during his prime. A former All-Pro, he is second all-time among 49ers tight ends in receptions (441), receiving yards (5,640), and is first among 49ers tight ends in touchdown catches (55). In 2009, he was tied for the league lead in touchdown catches with 13. Without his contributions in 2012, the 49ers likely wouldn’t have reached the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly two decades at the time. He deserves to be a Hall of Famer.