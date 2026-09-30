49ers Announce Decision on Key Defender Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers are expecting Romello Height back on the practice field this week, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. It’s a real boost for a pass rush that’s been dealing with real absences up front.

Height’s Absence Was Felt Against the Cardinals

Height’s return can’t come soon enough after Sunday’s performance against the Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco played without both Height and Nick Bosa. The defensive line struggled to generate consistent pressure on quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Keion White led the team with three pressures and a sack. Khalid Kareem added two pressures. Ogbo Okoronkwo had a pressure and a sack. Viliami Fehoko Jr. recorded one pressure.

Height broke his hand two weeks ago and required surgery. The injury came after he’d played over half of San Francisco’s defensive snaps in Week 2. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had previously left open the possibility he could return in a protective cast. He pointed to past examples across the roster of players suiting up with similar injuries.

Bosa, Thompson Jr. Remain Out for the 49ers

Bosa and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. will both be out again this week against the Denver Broncos, according to Wagoner. Thompson Jr. is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. That injury could keep him out anywhere from three to six weeks. Shanahan has said he’s likely ultimately headed to injured reserve.

49ers Add Veteran Depth With Matthew Judon Signing

San Francisco has also moved to add reinforcements up front. Veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon has signed with the 49ers’ practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler. Judon confirmed the move himself in an interview Sunday. He can be elevated to the active roster up to three times before requiring a full promotion. Fowler noted he could see game action as soon as Week 4.

Judon’s 2025 season was a rough one. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in late August. That stint produced 19 tackles, a career-low one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and 13 pressures across 14 games. He failed to record a sack for the first time in his career. Miami released him in late December. Judon later signed to the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad and appeared in the regular-season finale without registering a stat.

Between Height’s expected return and Judon’s addition, San Francisco is working to rebuild some depth on a defensive line that’s been stretched thin for much of the season.