49ers Pegged to Sign $180 Million QB With Shanahan Ties

As the 2025 NFL offseason unfolds, speculation surrounds the future of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

In March of 2024, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, which included $90 million fully guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus. His 2024 and 2025 salaries are also fully guaranteed, with a $27.5 million base salary for 2025 and a $10 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.

Cousins’ performance during the 2024 season didn’t meet expectations, though. He was benched after 14 games in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. Naturally, this shift has prompted discussions about Cousins’ future in Atlanta. Releasing him before June 1 would result in a $65 million dead cap hit for the Falcons, while a post-June 1 release would spread the dead money over two years, with $40 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.

With an outright release from Atlanta an increasing possibility, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team named the 49ers as one of a few landing spots that would make the most sense.

33rd Team Thinks 49ers Could Sign Kirk Cousins As Insurance for Brock Purdy

If the Falcons do let Cousins walk, they would still owe him $27.5 million in guaranteed money for 2025. This financial obligation could allow another team — like, say, the Niners — the opportunity to sign him at a reduced rate, potentially even at the league minimum, making the acquisition financially feasible for San Francisco.

But San Francisco would certainly have competition for his services.

“If the Falcons released Cousins with the idea that they would be ‘doing right’ by him, expect several teams to be interested,” Mosher wrote, before dropping specific destinations. “The Browns are the most obvious candidate, as Deshaun Watson won’t be ready for the 2025 season. Kevin Stefanski worked with Cousins in Minnesota, and the offense would fit him well. Cleveland could pick a quarterback at No. 2 and adding Cousins on a team-friendly deal would help give it a bridge option until that young quarterback is ready.”

But Cousins may want to work with a different familiar face.

“The 49ers would also be another candidate since Kyle Shanahan has always admired Cousins from their days together at Washington,” Mosher added. “He would be the backup to Brock Purdy, but he would give the 49ers a clear upgrade from Josh Dobbs and the rest of the options in San Francisco. The days of Cousins being a top-12 option are probably over, but expect teams still to have plenty of interest if they were to hit the open market.”

It’s All About Purdy’s Progress & Negotioation

Purdy had a stellar 2023 season, in which he completed 308 of 444 passes (69.4 completion percentage) and amassed 4,280 passing yards. He threw 31 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions that year, resulting in a league-leading passer rating of 113.0. His impressive play earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

But Purdy experienced a decline in performance in 2024. His completion percentage dropped to 65.0%, and he tossed 17 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, which led some fans and analysts to question his long-term viability as the team’s starter. Purdy and the Niners have yet to work out a long-term deal, and bringing Cousins aboard wouldn’t necessarily have to change that.

Shanahan has a well-documented history with Cousins, dating back to their time together in Washington. Given the 49ers’ current roster, adding a veteran QB like Cousins could provide stability and mentorship, especially if Purdy’s development stalls or the injury bug were to bite.

For the 49ers, signing Cousins would not only bring a seasoned quarterback familiar with Shanahan’s system but also create a competitive environment for the starting position. This move could serve as a contingency plan if contract negotiations with Purdy become protracted or if his performance does not rebound. We’ll see how it plays out, but Cousins may be a player to watch this summer.