NFL Punishes 49ers’ 10-Time Pro Bowler for ‘Poor Taste’ Celebration

Two games into the 2026 NFL regular season, San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk is facing his 2nd fine from the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Team.

“NFL fined 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926 for engaging in an offensive demonstration Sunday vs. Miami,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thurssday. “‘Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,’ the NFL wrote in its fine letter. Juszczyk, nicknamed ‘Juice,’ already has appealed the fine.”

“49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has celebrated touchdowns and first downs his entire NFL career in his own chugging way, an ode to his nickname … this is the first time he has been fined. ‘And I don’t even drink beer!’ he texted (to Schefter).”

Juszczyk was fined $20,033 for illegal use of his helmet in a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

“An absolutely wild fine clearly handed down by someone who hasn’t seen this celebration many, many times over the years with Juszczyk simply drinking his ‘Juice,'” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

NFL Coming Down Hard on Kyle Juszczyk Again

The “poor taste” fine is the 6th NFL fine for Juszczyk in the last 3 seasons, including 2 separate fines of approximately $10,000 for illegal use of the helmet in an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round in January.

One play in particular against the Eagles stood out, when Juszczyk used his helmet as a battering ram to bowl over struggling safety Reed Blankenship in the second half.

Juszczyk Seemed Headed Out of SF After 2024

Juszczyk, who is also a 4-time NFL All-Pro, seemed headed out of San Francisco after 8 seasons following the 2024, but reversed course and returned on a 2-year, $7.5 million contract he signed in March 2025.

“Juszczyk and the 49ers nearly parted ways last offseason before Juszczyk agreed to a pay cut to stay with the team,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on March 10. “It seemed a similar agreement would be needed this offseason for Juszczyk to play a ninth season in San Francisco, though that did not materialize. Juszczyk was due to count $6,496,750 on the 2025 salary cap and has void years on the deal through 2028 that would cost an additional $1,674,00 against the cap in 2026 after his contract was set to expire. Juszczyk’s release means the Niners will save $2,926,000 against this year’s cap with an immediate dead money charge of $3,570,750.”