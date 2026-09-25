49ers Starter Left Stunned by $14,926 NFL Punishment

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered some unexpected news during Wednesday’s practice, and Kyle Juszczyk’s first instinct was disbelief.

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Breaks the News to Juszczyk

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Shanahan informed Juszczyk during Wednesday’s session that the NFL had fined him $14,926 for “engaging in offensive demonstrations,” a penalty tied to a touchdown celebration against the Miami Dolphins. Juszczyk’s initial reaction was that his coach might be messing with him. “I thought maybe he was just messing with me, but it’s real,” Juszczyk said. “My hearing is on Tuesday and hopefully something changes.”

The league cited a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, alleging Juszczyk mimicked chugging a beer with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter of San Francisco’s win over Miami.

Juszczyk Pushes Back on the League’s Explanation

Juszczyk didn’t hold back once the news became official, addressing the situation publicly on social media before holding a brief locker room session with reporters Thursday. He went as far as staging his own visual rebuttal, placing a jug labeled “Not Beer” alongside one of his thigh pads featuring a juice box design as a backdrop for the interview.

“I don’t know how else to say it,” Juszczyk said. “I wasn’t drinking beer in my celebration. Think you guys all know my nickname is Juice. I have juice on my pads. The stadium yells ‘Juice’ when I catch the ball. When I celebrate, I celebrate by drinking juice, and it’s been that way for years. I was as surprised as anybody when I got a fine.”

The NFL’s fine notice reminded players they’re expected to conduct themselves in a way that reflects positively on the league, warning that further violations could escalate to suspension.

49ers’ Juszczyk Ongoing Appeal Process

This isn’t the only fine Juszczyk is currently contesting. He’s also appealing a separate $20,033 penalty from Week 1 for unnecessary roughness and leading with his helmet against the Los Angeles Rams. Both cases are scheduled to be heard together Tuesday, which Juszczyk described as a “doubleheader.”

Shanahan and teammates like tight end George Kittle haven’t let the situation go without some good-natured ribbing. Juszczyk noted he barely drinks beer at all, joking it happens maybe five times a year in the offseason, usually pressured into it by Kittle. Kittle, for his part, joked the team has already voted to retire the “Juice” nickname altogether. “Juice’s new nickname is ‘Beer’ now,” Kittle said. “That’s his new thing. As a team, we voted on that today.”