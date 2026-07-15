Kyle Juszczyk Sounds Off on 49ers Contract Negotiations

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2026 campaign with one of the best rosters on paper in the NFL. While that statement has also been true over the past couple of years, the Niners have spent much of the last two seasons battling a slew of injury issues. One guy who has managed to avoid the injury bug during that time is star fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

While the fullback position is nearly extinct in the modern NFL, Juszczyk has proved the players at this spot can still offer value when used properly. While Juszczyk loves filling his Swiss Army knife role for the Niners, he admitted that, when it comes to negotiating his contracts, playing the fullback position results in him losing money.

Kyle Juszczyk Gets Brutally Honest on His Contract Situation

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Juszczyk entered the league as a fourth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. However, he’s spent the majority of his 13-year career with the Niners, and during his time with the team, he has become a fan favorite. Juszczyk has been a Pro Bowler in each of his nine seasons with San Fran, while also earning three All-Pro selections (all of which have come over the past three years).

On the field, Juszczyk has done a little bit of everything for the 49ers. His primary responsibility involves operating as a lead blocker in the run game, but he has also proven he is reliable with the ball in his hands. Juszczyk can handle carries out of the backfield in short-yardage situations, and he’s turned himself into a trustworthy receiver in the passing game.

In a lot of respects, Juszczyk plays like a tight end, but on paper, he is still a fullback. That has hurt Juszczyk’s pockets in a way, as he would have earned more than the $46.5 million he’s earned throughout his career in the NFL if he were labeled a tight end. So while Juszczyk admitted he’d like to be considered a tight end, he doesn’t believe he will ever have the luxury of truly playing that position.

“Am I a tight end? Am I not a tight end? I don’t know. That’s a great question,” Juszczyk said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Unfortunately, I think I’m a tight end and not a tight end at all the wrong times. I’m a fullback when it comes to contract negotiations, which hurts, but then I’m a tight end on game day.”

Kyle Juszczyk Aiming to Help 49ers Win Super Bowl LXI

Of course, $46.5 million in career earnings is nothing to scoff at, but players in the NFL are intent on doing whatever they can to maximize their value. That was always going to be tough for Juszczyk as a fullback, which is why he’d like to be considered a tight end. As he approaches the end of his career, though, it doesn’t seem like he will ever get his wish.

For the time being, though, Juszczyk is continuing to play at a high level for the 49ers, as he’s shown no signs of slowing down. As he prepares to enter his age-35 season, Juszczyk’s main goal involves chasing a Super Bowl championship, which is something he has yet to win. San Fran will likely keep Juszczyk around for as long as he wants to keep playing, so who knows, maybe if he helps the team win a championship, it will result in a nice pay raise for him in the future.