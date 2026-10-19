49ers Star Sends Two-Word Message to DeForest Buckner After Colts Loss

Kyle Juszczyk has a two-word message for DeForest Buckner: “Come home.” The 10-time Pro Bowl fullback commented on Instagram after Buckner vented about the Indianapolis Colts’ latest loss.

Buckner is a former 49ers defensive tackle, and the message has fans of the San Francisco 49ers wondering about a reunion.

Buckner Vents After Colts Loss

The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 2-4 on Sunday with a 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who had been winless. Buckner did not hide his frustration afterward.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner told reporters.

His comments came as the Colts made a major move in the front office. They also fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard, which raised more questions about the team’s direction.

Juszczyk Makes His Pitch

Juszczyk saw an Instagram post featuring Buckner’s comments and responded with a short message.

“Come home, [DeForest Buckner],” Juszczyk wrote.

The 49ers traded Buckner to Indianapolis in 2020. Now, a current 49ers player is publicly asking him to return.

San Francisco 49ers Could Use Help Up Front

The timing makes sense because San Francisco’s defensive front is banged up. Nick Bosa (calf) is out, while Gracen Halton (quad) and Mykel Williams (knee) are questionable. That has fueled speculation that the 49ers could look at a defensive lineman before the trade deadline.

Buckner would bring production. He has four sacks through six games this season, matching his total from 10 games last year, when a neck injury ended his season. His 19 quarterback pressures also lead the Colts.

Reunion Not a Given for San Francisco 49ers

Any reunion would depend on whether Indianapolis is willing to part with Buckner and whether San Francisco can work out the financial side. For now, it remains only an idea.

What’s Next for the 49ers

San Francisco’s focus now shifts to its Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders, as the 49ers look to improve to 6-0.

Still, Buckner’s frustration in Indianapolis and the 49ers’ injuries up front make this a storyline to watch. If Buckner does become available, Juszczyk has already shown he would welcome him back.