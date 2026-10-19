Colts Fire GM Chris Ballard After Embarrassing Loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have made a major organizational change, firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard after a disastrous loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The announcement came Monday, October 19, just one day after Indianapolis suffered an embarrassing 26-20 home defeat against a previously winless Tennessee team.

Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon confirmed the decision in an official team statement, ending Ballard’s tenure after nearly a decade in charge.

“Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard,” Irsay-Gordon said.

The decision comes as Indianapolis sits at 2-4 after a disappointing start to the 2026 season.

Irsay-Gordon also revealed that the timing of Ballard’s dismissal was intentional, explaining that the organization did not want to delay its search for new leadership.

The Colts will now begin the process of identifying their next general manager as they attempt to turn around another frustrating season.

Colts Owner Explains Decision to Fire Chris Ballard

Ballard’s dismissal represents a dramatic shift for an organization that had repeatedly expressed confidence in its longtime general manager.

Irsay-Gordon addressed the decision directly in the Colts’ official announcement, thanking Ballard for his contributions while making clear that the franchise needs a different direction.

“I am grateful to Chris for his years of service to the Colts and for everything he poured into this organization,” Irsay-Gordon said.

“He cared deeply about our team and our community, and we wish Chris and his family all the best.”

However, the owner also emphasized the urgency surrounding Indianapolis’ disappointing results.

“Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision,” Irsay-Gordon explained. “Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now.”

The Colts are reeling in 2026. Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t played well, the defense has struggled, and the Colts are losing winnable games.

This move will now put pressure on head coach Shane Steichen and the rest of the players to turn things around with 11 games still remaining.

Ballard’s Colts Tenure Ends After Years of Playoff Frustration

Ballard originally joined the Colts as general manager in 2017 following a successful stint in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ front office.

Over nearly a decade, he helped build several competitive rosters and brought notable players to Indianapolis, including Quenton Nelson, Jonathan Taylor, and Shaquille Leonard.

However, consistent postseason success remained elusive.

During Ballard’s tenure, Indianapolis reached the playoffs twice and recorded just one postseason victory.

The Colts also failed to capture an AFC South championship under his leadership.

His handling of the quarterback position became a recurring source of scrutiny following Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019.

The organization cycled through several starting quarterbacks while attempting to establish a long-term replacement.

Ballard selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the young quarterback’s development has not gone according to plan.

More recently, Indianapolis turned to Daniel Jones, who helped the Colts begin the 2025 season with an impressive 8-2 record before injuries and a seven-game losing streak derailed their playoff hopes.

Despite that collapse, Irsay-Gordon elected to retain Ballard and Steichen for 2026.

Barring a major turnaround from Jones, addressing the quarterback position will likely be the top priority for whoever the Colts choose as Ballard’s replacement.

The Colts’ season is not over yet, but big organizational changes mid-season don’t inspire a ton of confidence. For now, it’s on to Minnesota, where the Colts will look to get back on track against the 5-0 Vikings, without their general manager.