49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Set to Make History Against Broncos

Kyle Shanahan is about to etch his name into San Francisco 49ers history. It’s arriving faster than it might seem.

Shanahan Set to Pass Bill Walsh on the 49ers’ All-Time List

Heading into Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, Shanahan will surpass legendary coach Bill Walsh for the most games as San Francisco’s head coach. He’ll reach 153 regular-season games this Sunday. David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard noted the moment carries an interesting layer of symmetry. Shanahan was born in 1979, the same year Walsh took over as 49ers head coach. Lombardi also pointed out the fitting setting for the milestone. The Broncos are the franchise where Shanahan’s father, Mike Shanahan, won two Super Bowls as head coach.

Shanahan took over in 2017. In the years since, he’s led San Francisco to two Super Bowl appearances, two NFC Championship Game trips, and a Divisional Round appearance last season. He fell short in both Super Bowl runs and absorbed some tough losses along the way. Still, the organization sits in a far stronger position today than anyone could have reasonably projected before he arrived.

A Decade of Stability for the 49ers

Passing Walsh on pure longevity carries real weight on its own. Shanahan has spent nearly 10 years steering San Francisco through roster overhauls, injuries and multiple postseason pushes. His championship resume doesn’t yet match Walsh’s. Rings remain the ultimate measuring stick for any coach. Still, he’s clearly cemented himself as one of the most important figures in franchise history regardless.

There’s still time for that part of the story to change. Shanahan quietly signed a contract extension this past offseason. The exact terms and expiration haven’t been made public. What is clear is that San Francisco has no intention of moving on from him unless he decides he wants something different.

Shanahan’s Loyalty to His Core Has Paid Off

Since the 49ers’ move to Levi’s Stadium, Shanahan has been central to turning the franchise from a rebuilding project into a consistent playoff contender. Staying at that level year after year isn’t easy. Shanahan has shown real commitment to the core group of players he’s built and stuck with over time. The addition of Mike Evans in free agency this offseason only strengthened that group further. It added a future Hall of Famer to an already talented roster.

As Shanahan moves past one of the most respected coaches in NFL history on San Francisco’s all-time list, he’ll keep getting chances to build on a legacy that’s already firmly established. Plenty of opportunity remains to finally finish the job.