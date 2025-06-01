Kyle Shanahan Has Strong Message for Brock Purdy After QB Signs Mega-Extension

With the Brinks truck fresh from paying him a visit, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is set to begin training camp a very rich man — and head coach Kyle Shanahan is hoping all that money won’t change his young signal-caller in any way.

The Niners QB just inked a five-year, $265 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. The deal includes $181 million in guarantees, with $100 million fully guaranteed at his signing. It also features a no-trade clause.

The contract is structured to provide the team with some financial flexibility, with a manageable $9.1 million cap hit in 2025, which escalates in subsequent years. This will better assist the 49ers to build a competitive roster around him.

When asked about his QB’s new deal, Shanahan shared the conversation he first had with Purdy after the ink was dry, as well as the coach’s hopes and expectations for Purdy now that he has secured the bag.

Kyle Shanahan Has Strong Comments on QB Brock Purdy’s Contract Extension

In a May 29 press conference, Shanahan was asked if the even-demeanored Purdy’s mood or temperament changed at all after signing his massive extension. His response was telling:

I mean, I was on vacation, we were out of town. And so, I called him from a boat on Saturday or Sunday, whenever that was just to congratulate him and we just messed around with each other for a couple minutes and I haven’t talked to him about it since. So, when I see him in person, it’s not something we think about. It was just that day, it was congratulations and you know, Brock, he’s been the same since day one and I think that’s, you like to say that about a lot of people and we’re never lying up here or anything, but Brock is as much like that as not any football player I’ve met, but any person I’ve met.

When asked if he wants Purdy to be more vocal, Shanahan made it known he wants to see zero changes in QB1.

“I want him to be the leader he’s always been,” Shanahan said. “There’s no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because they’re a contract. You know, that’s when you start making stuff up. Brock’s earned his contract and he’s going to earn what he gets going forward.”

Has he noticed a more vocal QB in Purdy at all since the extension?

“I haven’t noticed,” he said.

A Look Back at What Purdy Did to Earn His New Deal

Drafted as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, earning the dreaded “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker, Purdy quickly defied expectations. Stepping in due to injuries to starters, he led the 49ers to a division title and an NFC Championship Game appearance his rookie year. In 2023, he solidified his role as the starting QB, leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

Purdy set a franchise record with 4,280 passing yards and led the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating that season.

The 2024 season wasn’t as successful, though. Injuries to key players like Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey hurt the Niners’ offensive flow, and they finished with a 6–11 record. Still, Purdy threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It may be overstating the obvious to say the 2025 season will be a huge one for Purdy, whose smooth blend of humility and assertiveness has earned him respect within the organization and among Niners Faithful. If he can lead the team back to the playoffs and keep them in contention for years to come, the 49ers won’t regret one cent of his new deal, especially if he brings home another Lombardy trophy.