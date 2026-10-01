Kyle Shanahan Flatly Denies Issue With 49ers Receiver

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan pushed back on any notion he and Dante Pettis had friction during the receiver’s first run with the team.

Shanahan Explains Pettis’ Original Departure

Pettis signed back with the 49ers’ practice squad this week. His first stint ended differently. San Francisco waived him late in the 2020 season after his role shrank. Shanahan addressed the perception directly. “There was no relationship issue,” Shanahan said. “That was just how it worked out, and I think people get confused sometimes with saying people are in the doghouse and things like that. People, I think, sometimes get that confused with just coaching.”

Pettis arrived as a second-round pick in 2018. He scored five touchdowns as a rookie. He added two more in 2019. His opportunities faded after that, and the 49ers moved on from him before the 2020 season ended.

Why the 49ers Brought Pettis Back

Shanahan said San Francisco actually tried to bring Pettis back earlier this year. That attempt came during training camp, when the team was already short at receiver. “But I’ve always loved Dante. Dante’s a great dude,” Shanahan said. “He’s got a lot of ability, done some really good things, since we let him go, in other places. And so, we tried to bring him back during training camp, when we had some guys down, and tried again this time, and this time it worked out.”

49ers’ Receiver Injuries Could Push Pettis Into Action

San Francisco’s receiver room remains thin. Mike Evans is dealing with a rib injury. KhaDarel Hodge missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue. Those absences could force Pettis into the lineup as soon as Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Nearly six years after his first run ended, Pettis could find himself right back in the mix for the 49ers.