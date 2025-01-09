Kyle Shanahan Makes Bold Statement About Brock Purdy’s Future

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy are working towards a massive contract extension that will keep the former Mr. Irrelevant in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, Purdy said he wanted to get a deal done quickly, a sentiment shared by general manager John Lynch.

On Wednesday, Lynch said the 49ers have no doubts about Purdy being the team’s franchise quarterback.

“What we know about Brock is he’s our guy,” Lynch said. “We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He’s done so much for our organization. He’s won big games and had a little tougher task as we all did this year with some of the things that happened this year. We just could never string games where we’re all together. Through that, he continued to lead. He continued to play at a high level. So we have every interest in him being around.”

With the 49ers fully committed to Purdy, all eyes shift to head coach Kyle Shanahan and an elusive Super Bowl victory.

Brock Purdy’s Future with Kyle Shanahan

However long Brock Purdy’s lucrative extension lasts, the 49ers must win a Super Bowl. San Francisco CEO Jed York may not say it publicly, but the pressure is building after two failures to secure a Lombardi Trophy. While the burner under Shanahan’s seat has yet to turn on, the clock is ticking. Each season left empty-handed, the hourglass continues to wane.

Now that the 49ers are set to sign Purdy long-term, Shanahan’s leash shortens. And going into his ninth year as head coach, Shanahan is ready to tether himself to the Iowa State product.

“Brock is the leader of our team. I’ve loved these three years with Brock. I plan on being with Brock the whole time I’m here,” said Shanahan. “Brock’s been a stud. He’s a guy I have a lot of confidence in as a human. It starts with what he’s done on the field the last two years. We’re capable of winning a Super Bowl with him. We just almost did. And I know he’s capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future.”

Shanahan has officially entered boom-or-bust territory by tying himself to Brock Purdy. If the team and Purdy fail to bring home the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy, his tenure will quickly come to an end.

In order to prevent an unceremonious end to an otherwise successful regime, the 49ers will need the best version of Shanahan and, more importantly, his quarterback.

49ers Need Purdy to Bounce Back

With Brock Purdy under center, the 49ers are 26-15, including the playoffs. They have made the playoffs in two of his three years as a starter. Most notably, San Francisco suffered an overtime defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. In the same year, Purdy threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns en route to a top-five MVP finalist vote.

However, Purdy had an inconsistent 2024. Leading the team to a 6-9 record in 15 games, Purdy saw his completion rate, touchdown total, and quarterback rating all reach career lows. He also suffered multiple injuries to his throwing arm.

One crucial area Purdy must improve is his clutch-drive offense. In four games this season, Purdy threw eventual game-losing interceptions on drives to re-take the lead. While not all the blame can be placed on Purdy, avoiding key mistakes is the difference in winning and losing.

While questions about Purdy’s validity as a franchise quarterback grow louder, the San Francisco 49ers need him to bounce back in 2025 – for the team’s and Kyle Shanahan’s sake.