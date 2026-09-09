Kyle Shanahan Reacts to Devastating 49ers Injury News Right Before Rams Game

The San Francisco 49ers have been in Melbourne, Australia, for several days preparing for their Week 1 showdown Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, just under 48 hours before the game, the team received some devastating injury news.

49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins suffered a torn patellar tendon during Tuesday’s practice and will miss the entire 2026 season.

49ers DT Alfred Collins tore his patellar tendon at Monday’s practice and is out for the season, per HC Kyle Shanahan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2026

Kyle Shanahan Reacts to Collins Injury

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the news with the public and reacted to losing Collins for the season, saying he’s “hurting” for the 24-year-old defensive tackle.

“Alfred tore his patellar tendon yesterday,” Shanahan said. “That was a big loss. We’ve lost two D-lineman pretty much for the year after cuts and before the first game which has been a huge challenge. I’m hurting for Alfred… It was real unfortunate for him.”

The news comes after the 49ers placed defensive end Sam Okuayinonu on injured reserve with a broken foot. He will undergo surgery over the weekend.

Who Will Step Up for 49ers Defensive Line?

Shanahan faced questions about the 49ers’ defensive line after losing two key pieces and made it clear that the team will consider every option. The 49ers currently have Sebastian Valdez and Kevin Givens on the practice squad in Australia.

“Any D-lineman is a possibility unless you guys can name some guys we can fly here real quick,” Shanahan later added.

Nick Bosa Reacts to News

Star 49ers pass rusher and team captain Nick Bosa also reacted to the news during his media session ahead of the game.

“He just has to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bosa said. “And I told him I’ve been through it a few times… So he just needs to take it one day at a time.”