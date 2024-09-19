49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Speaks Out on Rookie WR’s Concerning Mistake

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a comprehensive loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, but Kyle Shanahan isn’t pointing fingers. In fact, the 49ers head coach made it a point to back up rookie WR Jacob Cowing after his muffed punt last Sunday.

Cowing coughed up a punt in San Francisco’s 23-17 loss in Minnesota, but avoided major disaster due to Isaac Yiadom making the recovery. That’s the kind of mistake the 49ers can’t have, but Shanahan is boiling it down as an exception to Cowing’s overall performance.

“That’s one muffed punt,” Shanahan said according to NBC Sports. “Just when it comes to catching stuff, he’s been as natural of a catcher as we’ve had in our eight years here, just in practice, how he’s been in the games. I know that one got away from him, which we can’t have those. But everyone muffs one here and there. You just hope that was the end of it.”

Cowing has shown promise since joining San Francisco as a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, his opportunities have been limited so his muffed punt stands out like a sore thumb this early in his career.

49ers WR Clowns Rams Ahead of Los Angeles Visit

The 49ers fanbase is known for how well it travels. In terms of a trip like San Francisco’s visit to the Los Angeles Rams, it’s the chance to fully take over a stadium. In years’ past, the 49ers have played to an almost-home crowd when at SoFi Stadium and this year appears no difference.

When asked about the possibility of a takeover, WR Brandon Aiyuk was clearly excited. Aiyuk has totaled 9 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown in his last two visits to SoFi Stadium. To no surprise, he is looking forward to adding to that total in front of thousands of 49ers fans.

“It’s going to be great,” Aiyuk said according to NBC Sports. “It’s going to be great. We love going to play down there. We love seeing all the red down there. [It’s a] little home — Home Dome Stadium. So, we’re excited.”

Deebo Samuel Drops Strong Message During Recovery

Continuing through the 49ers wide receiver room, Deebo Samuel is laying down the gauntlet for his team. The former South Carolina Gamecock has played in two Super Bowls with the 49ers, but has yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

On an episode of his “Cleats and Convos” podcast, Deebo made it clear that the 2024 season is the 49ers’ chance at glory.

“If I’m looking at it like you just said [about being] hungrier, I’m full at this point,” Samuel said. “I’m full at this point. Like, it’s time to really clean the plate. It’s either now or never. That’s how I kind of look at it.”

Samuel is recovering from a calf injury and will be out for at least a couple of games. The 28-year-old had a strong start to the year before his injury, totaling 164 yards on 13 catches.