49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Sends Message on Defense vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders threatened to spoil the San Francisco 49ers‘ night, but the Niners defense rose to the occasion right on time.

Defensive ends Romello Height and Keion White tag-teaming on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ended the game with an explanation point for the 49ers (6-0) in a 23-17 win. Washington rallied from 20-3 down to have a shot at winning the game in the final seconds.

“I was really proud of the defense just being able to overcome… all those penalties and us [the offense] not being able to help them out there at the end,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “I love how our defense hits.”

Osa Odighizuwa, Mykel Williams, and Gracen Halton also sacked Daniels in the win. The 49ers had 11 tackles for loss as a team, and Jaden Dugger led the defense with a team-high 11 tackles.

The 49ers gave up two touchdown drives in the second half, but the Niners defense kept the Commanders off the board for the final two drives of the game to preserve the win. To Shanahan’s point, the 49ers offense went cold in the second half with three punts and a field goal.

San Francisco will now have a short week to work out those kinks before a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 25.

Brock Purdy Gives Shout Out to Defense

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy can’t deny that the defense bailed out the offense in the second half.

Purdy led an 11-play, 65-yard drive in the third quarter, which resulted in a field goal, so things looked on par with the 20-point first half initially. Then, the 49ers managed negative yardage on six plays in the fourth quarter, as the Commanders threatened.

“Obviously, offensively and for myself in the second half…it’s tough,” Purdy told reporters on Monday. “For our defense to do what they did at the end, that was really impressive.”

Washington made it 23-17 on Daniels’ touchdown pass to running back Rachaad White with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter and things looked like a far cry from the 49ers’ first half cushion of 20-3. The 49ers offense hardly gave the defense a break after the Commanders’ 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive because the ensuing 49ers possession lasted 1:36.

San Francisco gave up 61 yards on 13 plays on the next Commanders’ possession, but the secondary rose to the occasion especially. Malik Mustapha broke things up in the end zone for the 49ers, which thwarted a potential touchdown pass to Treylon Burks on fourth down.

49ers Keep Winning Despite Injuries

While many of the 49ers injuries on offense, the defense has significant players missing, too.

That includes defensive lineman Nick Bosa, and the 49ers defense didn’t have linebacker Dre Greenlaw due to a suspension. Greenlaw had 18 tackles and a sack this season, and Bosa had three tackles in his two games played.

As for the offense, it looks like a MASH united. The 49ers survived without wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, Christian Kirk and De’Zhaun Stribling for the game or most of the game. Other injured offensive players Jake Tonges and Isaac Guerendo.