49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Sends Message on Brock Purdy After Beating Rams

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned head coach Kyle Shanahan’s support all the more on Friday in Australia.

Purdy outplayed 2025 MVP Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-7 win. The former Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the 2022 draft, looked like the best quarterback on the field in two games so far this season that involved Super Bowl teams and a semifinalist.

“I thought Brock played so well,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “Brock was unbelievable today.”

Purdy threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 25-34 passing. He capped his strong start with an 11-play, 99-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter after the 49ers defense stopped the Rams at the goal line in the third quarter.

“It was the turning point of the game,” Purdy told reporters on Friday.

Purdy found wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 15-yard touchdown pass on that drive, an exclamation point for Samuel’s return to the 49ers. Samuel spent the past year with the Washington Commanders and returned in free agency this year.

Purdy also connected with another new 49ers receiver in Mike Evans on a touchdown pass of two yards in the third quarter for a 17-7 lead. Evans came over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason after a Hall of Fame-worthy career there, and he has immediately become a go-to target.

Purdy first connected with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a 39-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead. Robinson became a reliable target for Purdy last year after leaving the Rams for the 49ers that year.

49ers Offensive Line Stood Out

San Francisco’s offensive line play kept Purdy upright as he only endured two quarterback hits and no sacks for the game. That included the offensive line shutting down the Rams’ biggest defensive addition in star defensive lineman Myles Garrett.

“We got to be better, myself especially,” Garrett told reporters on Friday.

Purdy also didn’t need to lean on star running back Christian McCaffrey too much. Rookie running back Kaelon Black impressed with 65 yards on 14 carries, and McCaffrey had 68 yards on 10 attempts.

49ers Defense Rises Up Down Under

San Francisco’s defense simply made Purdy’s job easier and possible to overshadow the 2025 MVP. Stafford threw for 155 yards and an interception, and star wideout Davante Adams was shut out in the first half and had just three catches for 26 yards.

“I didn’t do a good enough job getting us ready to go,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday. “This is a good, humbling day. I have to do a better job for our group collectively.”

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa returning, played a significant role, and linebacker Fred Warner shined with a team high 11 tackles. Defensive end Keion White recovered a fumble as the 49ers produced two takeaways against the Rams.

Purdy threw an interception on Friday, but it ended up not hindering the 49ers in a convincing win over a Rams team that was touted as the unanimous Super Bowl favorite. San Francisco’s 2025 season notably ended in the playoffs against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, and the 49ers essentially bounced back from that loss in a big way on Friday.