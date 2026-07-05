Lions Receive Compelling Take Involving 49ers’ Renardo Green

Could the San Francisco 49ers be getting a call from the Detroit Lions for a potential trade soon? On June 29, the Lions decided to release Terrion Arnold after he was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

As a result, KNBR’s Larry Krueger recently stated that he could see Detroit calling the Niners over cornerback Renardo Green to fill the role that Arnold had on the team.

“I think the Detroit Lions may call the 49ers about Renardo Green,” Krueger said in a July 2 video on his YouTube channel. “The Niners have a lot of cornerbacks. Think about it: Jakob Robinson, Darrell Luter Jr., Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout.

“They signed Jack Jones, and they brought in Nate Hobbs. They’ve got a lot of corners. The Niners have great cornerback depth.”

Last season with the Niners, Green played 815 total snaps for San Francisco and earned a 53.6 overall PFF defensive grade.

Moreover, he recorded zero interceptions on the season, broke up 7 passes in coverage, allowed an 82.6 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and surrendered 36 receptions in coverage. Green also contributed 55 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

What Could the 49ers Get for Renardo Green?

Krueger believes that while the Niners took Green in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he doesn’t see the team receiving that pick and notes that the 49ers might need to settle for a mid-round pick.

“I do think there’s a very good chance that the Niners could be involved in this Arnold story from the standpoint that Detroit is now looking for another corner,” Krueger added. “And the 49ers, I think, may opt to trade Renardo Green at some juncture. What are they going to get?

“They took him in the second round, and they’re not going to get that back. They probably aren’t even going to get a Day 2 pick. You’re probably looking at a fourth- or fifth-round pick, or maybe a player if there was someone on Detroit’s roster that the Niners really liked and the Lions didn’t feel they needed.”

Might the Niners Look at a Browns CB to Bolster the Group?

Meanwhile, Krueger also said he could see San Francisco going after the Cleveland Browns’ Denzel Ward to bolster its cornerback position.

“[Renardo Green] seems like a good enough guy,” Krueger said in a July 3 video on his YouTube channel. “He’s a solid player. He’s a second-round pick out of Florida State, and he can play. This guy can play man coverage; he can play zone, and he’s a starting-caliber corner. I don’t want to see the 49ers give away a starting-caliber corner.

“But if you could somehow turn Renardo Green into Denzel Ward during your Super Bowl window and trade a pretty good corner for a very good corner, you might want to do it. You might want to do it. On the perimeter, you’ve got to have difference-makers.”

Last season with the Browns, Ward played 780 total snaps and earned a 59.2 overall PFF defensive grade.

Moreover, he recorded one interception, broke up four passes in coverage, allowed an 89.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and surrendered 32 receptions. Ward also contributed 36 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.