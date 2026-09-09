49ers Lose Key Defensive Lineman for Season After Devastating Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams face each other in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sep. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PST.

However, the 49ers will be without DT Alfred Collins for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Tuesday.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Sep. 8: “DT Alfred Collins tore patellar tendon in practice and is out for the season, Kyle Shanahan said.”

The second-year defensive lineman traveled with the team to Australia and was set to be a key contributor to the 49ers’ defensive front.

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Alfred Collins #95 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a win against the Chicago Bears following the game at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Why Losing Alfred Collins is Bad News for the 49ers

The 49ers’ defensive line was one of the weaker components of the team last season. They recorded the fewest sacks in the NFL last year after DEs Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams suffered season-ending injuries.

San Francisco used the 2025 NFL Draft to rebuild their defensive front. They selected DE Williams with their first-round pick (No. 11), DT Collins (second round, 43rd overall) and DT C.J West (fourth round, 113th overall).

Collins, especially, gained a lot of playing time in his rookie season. He played in 16 regular-season games (starting 1) last season and is expected to be a key contributor this year.

The 24-year-old tallied 17 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack and 2 forced fumbles. 49er fans might remember when Collins punched out the ball from Rams RB Kyren Williams in a Week 5 upset win.

The 49ers lost Collins for the season and placed Mykel Williams on the PUP list, keeping him out for at least the first four weeks.

Getty San Francisco 49ers’ defensive tackle #95 Alfred Collins attends a training session at AAMI Park in Melbourne on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

Which 49ers Players Can Step Up After Alfred Collins Injury?

The 49ers traded for DT Osa Odighizuwa this offseason. San Francisco traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the 5-year player.

Odighizuwa impressed in camp, earning a starting spot at defensive tackle. 2025 fourth-round pick C.J West also figures to get a lot of playing time now that Collins is out.

West played in 14 regular-season games in his rookie year. He recorded 21 tackles and 1 sack.

Aside from Odighizuwa and West, only two other defensive tackles remain on the 53-man roster. Those spots belong to 2026 fourth-round pick Gracen Halton and undrafted free agent James Thompson Jr.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard noted that DTs Sebastian Valdez and Kevin Givens are on the 49ers’ practice squad.