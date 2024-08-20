49ers Urged to Sign Former Packers’ All-Pro With Trent Williams Holding Out

With All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams still holding out with the hope of inking a new contract extension, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to find a capable replacement.

Third-year tackle Jaylon Moore has struggled in Williams’ absence. Moore surrendered 2 quarterback hits and 1 pressure on the 30 pass blocking snaps he saw in San Francisco’s second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, according to PFF.

In addition to Williams’ holdout, the Niners have been dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line. Guard Spencer Burford has missed time with a broken hand, Jon Feliciano has a knee injury and starting left guard Aaron Banks is nursing a broken pinky that required surgery.

Considering the team’s O-line depth is currently taking a hit, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder named one player each NFC squad should “add now,” and for the 49ers, he chose former Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

“With Trent Williams continuing to hold out of camp, Jaylon Moore is currently the 49ers’ starting left tackle despite only having seven career starts in three seasons,” Holder wrote on August 19. “The team might want to invest in a veteran insurance policy just in case Williams’ holdout leaks into the regular season.”

Should 49ers Sign Free Agent LT David Bakhtiari?

With Bakhtiari, health will be the primary concern. The former Packers starter has played in just 13 games over his last three seasons after tearing his ACL during a December 31 practice in 2020. He played one game in 2021, 11 games in 2022 and he played in Green Bay’s Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears in 2023, but he reaggravated his knee in that game. He hasn’t played since.

“Bakhtiari has been banged up over the last few years, but if his medicals check out, that would give the club a former first-team All-Pro to turn to at left tackle in case of an emergency,” Holder noted. “Plus, it could help that the San Mateo, CA native is from the area and might be interested in playing for his hometown team.”

A perennial contender like the 49ers would likely interest Bakhtiari, who turns 33 in September.

“My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what,” Bakhtiari told ESPN in June.

That same ESPN report noted the veteran left guard is “ahead of schedule but still needs to clear a couple more hurdles before he is comfortable returning to the field.”

A five-time All-Pro selection (two first-team, three second-team), Bakhtiari has started 131 games over his 11-year career. Prior to his knee injury, he had never missed more than four games in a season. If he’s able to get back on the field and contribute, he might be worth a look for San Francisco.

The Latest on Trent Williams’ Holdout

Williams, who is currently on the reserve/did not report list, has a $20.5 million base salary for the 2024 season. He hasn’t been participating in the team’s training camp or preseason activities as he awaits a restructured contract.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the best — if not the best — left tackles in the game. He’s currently the fourth-highest paid at the position annually, and he’s likely looking for a pay bump that reflects that.

“Trent’s been away from us but the communication has been good,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR’s “Murph and Markus” on August 16. “Hopefully we can work through things and get Trent back here … We’re working hard on that … I know he wants to [get back here] and I know we want that.”

Hopefully, the situation gets resolved soon. If it doesn’t, though, the 49ers will likely be combing the market for OL help — and signing Bakhtiari is one option.