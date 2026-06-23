49ers QB Mac Jones Shares Thoughts on Latest Trade Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to bring home their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season. Part of that pursuit means trying to acquire the necessary pieces that can make the team as great as it can be. A player that the Niners may have thought about trading for a key piece is none other than veteran quarterback Mac Jones. However, Jones doesn’t want to go anywhere else.

While the trade rumors have been swirling around the former national champion this offseason, he is staying present and in the moment out in the Bay Area. Jones joined The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and shared his admiration for the 49ers organization.

Mac Jones Looking Forward to 2026 with the San Francisco 49ers

Here is what Jones had to say about possible trade rumors and his 2026 outlook:

“(The 49ers) are the best organization, I feel like, that I’ve played for, just top to bottom…I hope they enjoy having me there. I’m excited for this year to be honest…I try not to keep up with (the trade rumors)…My feet are in San Francisco, and I like it a lot.”

Jones certainly has the right outlook on the situation. As an NFL player, you have to keep your head down and ignore the outside noise. Jones should feel honored to be a part of trade talks. Mostly because he proved last season that he can be a valuable asset in any locker room. He threw 13 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the 11 games that he played in for head coach Kyle Shanahan. His passer rating of 97.4 was also very impressive.

The former Pro-Bowler has started 57 games out of the 63 that he has played in through five NFL seasons. While he could be a starter in the league later on, the 49ers would be wise to hold onto him. Starter Brock Purdy has battled injuries in his young career. He has not yet played a full season in four years. Why not hold on to a player like Jones for the time being?

Kyle Shanahan Has Worked with a Handful of Quarterbacks

It was not hard for Shanahan to find some success with Jones. Remember, this isn’t the first time that he has had to put his trust in a backup quarterback. Whether it has been Jimmy Garoppolo after he was previously benched, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, etc. Shanahan has found a way to win games with these players. Jones is the newest member of that list.

However, as great as it is to find success with backup signal-callers, Shanahan would rather not have to deal with injuries at quarterback or at any other position. This is a team that has been so close to climbing the Super Bowl mountain over Shanahan’s tenure. However, injuries have found a way to sidetrack that dream from time to time.