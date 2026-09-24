49ers GM John Lynch Addresses Mac Jones Trade Rumors After Giants QB Injury

The New York Giants have lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the rest of the regular season. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch knows what an injury like that can do to the trade market. He even brought up the Giants while discussing it Thursday morning.

Then Lynch was asked the question 49ers fans wanted answered: Have teams called about backup quarterback Mac Jones? He declined to say. His explanation for valuing Jones, though, made clear why a trade would be a difficult decision for San Francisco.

Speaking on KNBR’s John Lynch Show, Lynch said trade activity can accelerate when a team faces an emergency. He pointed to the Giants, who confirmed Wednesday that Dart will miss the remainder of the regular season. New York has named Jameis Winston its starter.

John Lynch Keeps Mac Jones Trade Calls Private

Asked whether other teams had inquired about Jones, Lynch said, “I’m going to leave that alone.” He neither confirmed nor denied receiving a call from the Giants or anyone else.

Instead, Lynch turned to the value of San Francisco’s quarterback room: Brock Purdy as the starter, Jones behind him and Kurtis Rourke as another option the team is excited about. His priority was clear. A capable backup gives the 49ers protection at the position where an injury can change an entire season.

Jones provided that protection in 2025. With Purdy injured, he started eight games and went 5-3. He completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those performances also made him a credible name to discuss when another team suddenly needs a quarterback.

That is the tension for San Francisco. Jones has trade value because he proved he can play. The 49ers want to keep him for the same reason.

Giants’ Dart News Changes the Mac Jones Question

Before New York knew the extent of Dart’s injury, a trade for Jones was a conditional idea. The Giants now know they will be without Dart for the regular season, although Winston gives them an experienced starter already in the building. Dart’s diagnosis creates a reason to explore the market; it does not establish that New York has made an offer or intends to replace Winston.

Lynch said the 49ers will look for trades that improve their own roster. Moving Jones would require a different calculation: whether the return is worth giving up the quarterback who helped keep their season on track the last time Purdy was sidelined.

For now, Lynch has left the calls private. He has been much more direct about the value of keeping Jones.