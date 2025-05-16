49ers to Make Major Announcement About Team’s Future

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to put together a bounce back season in 2025 after they followed up their run to Super Bowl LVIII by posting a 6-11 campaign. While the front office has been hard at work this offseason renovating the team’s roster, the 49ers ownership group recently made an intriguing decision that quickly caught the attention of fans.

The York family owns the Niners, with the team being valued at $6.86 billion. Jed York, who is the principal owner and CEO of the team, is the face that runs the operation, and he had revealed that he had been receiving several offers from investors looking to buy a stake in the 49ers. Well, according to a recent report, it sounds like York and company finally received an offer worth biting on.

49ers Ownership Sells 6% Stake in Team

The 49ers have long been one of the most popular teams in the NFL, thanks in large part to their continued success over the years. Gone are the days of Joe Montana and Steve Young lining up under center, and while the team hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1995, they have remained a top contender for the majority of the past decade-plus, appearing in three Super Bowls since 2012, although they have lost each time.

The York family has been involved with San Francisco since back in 1977, when Edward DeBartolo Sr. bought the team and passed it down to his children. In 2000, one of his children, Denise, and her husband, John York, took over operations, with their son Jed becoming the team’s CEO back in 2010. In 2024, Jed became the team’s principal owner, making him the point person in charge of the franchise.

With their nearly $7 billion valuation, the 49ers are one of the most expensive sports franchises in the world. The Yorks decided to capitalize on that by selling a minority stake in the team, as reports have emerged saying the team has reached an agreement to sell a 6% stake in the team to a trio of families from the San Francisco area.

“The owners of the San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement to sell about 6% of the NFL franchise to a trio of Bay Area families at a valuation higher than $8.5 billion, according to a person familiar with the details, the highest valuation ever for a global sports team in a transaction,” Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported.

49ers Sign Brock Purdy to $265 Million Contract Extension on Friday

Shortly after this report surfaced, the 49ers made some even bigger news on Friday when they signed superstar quarterback Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million contract extension. San Francisco’s front office had been preparing for this move for much of the offseason, and they have locked up their most important player for the long-term future.

With Purdy leading the way, the 49ers should remain competitive in 2025, although it’s worth noting they have lost a significant amount of talent this offseason. That could make posting a bounce-back season tougher than expected, but considering how the team projects to have the easiest schedule in the NFL next year, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see them back in the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.