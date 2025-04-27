49ers Get Disappointing Update on Key Defensive Starter

The San Francisco 49ers were decimated by injuries during the 2024 campaign, and they are still dealing with the after-effects of that rough season to this day. Hours after the 2025 NFL draft wrapped up, the team was dealt a concerning injury update regarding second-year safety Malik Mustapha that could result in him not being ready for the start of the upcoming season.

A fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Mustapha immediately earned a big role with San Francisco due to the aforementioned injury bug that plagued the team. Mustapha started 12 of the 16 games he played in, racking up 72 tackles, one interception, and five passes batted. He finished the year 14th in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and with Talanoa Hufanga departing in free agency, Mustapha is set to be one of the team’s starting safeties moving forward.

49ers Dealt Worrisome Malik Mustapha Injury Update

In the 49ers season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, Mustapha got cleated in the second quarter of the game, resulting in his early exit. Initially, he and the team thought his injury wasn’t serious, but an MRI showed that a graft previously placed in his knee to fix an ACL tear he suffered in college with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. As a result, Mustapha underwent surgery, and while he’s doing well, he is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign.

“According to a source, Mustapha has been at the team facility rehabbing the knee and is ‘doing really well,'” Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported. “There is no definitive timeline on Mustapha’s return but, given how late in the year the injury occurred, it’s unlikely he will be ready at the start of the season with a midseason return more likely, sources said. Mustapha did, however, recover quickly from his previous ACL injury and there was no meniscus or cartilage damage in Arizona.”

49ers Already Worrying About Injuries for 2025 Campaign

Injuries were a major issue for San Francisco last season, so it’s not exactly encouraging to see Mustapha is already expected to miss the start of the 2025 campaign. The 49ers obviously want him to make a full recovery from this injury, but being without one of their starters in their secondary could ultimately deal them a big blow as they look to get off on the right foot after a tough 2024 campaign.

If Mustapha ends up being forced to miss time, Richie Grant and Jason Pinnock appear to be the early favorites to fill in for him. San Francisco also drafted Marques Sigle from the Kansas State Wildcats in the fifth round of the 2025 draft on Saturday afternoon, and he could immediately find himself with a bigger role than expected given this update on Mustapha’s injury status.

With the draft in the books, the 49ers next major event is training camp, which is set to begin on Thursday, July 25.