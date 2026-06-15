NFL Network Analyst Not Overlooking 49ers’ Future Hall of Famers

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most stacked teams in the NFL. That is part of the reason why they were able to go 12-5 last season despite battling injuries once again. Heading into the 2026 season, the Niners have their eyes set on finally winning a Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades.

To accomplish that, this team is going to have to rely on its stars to shine bright. A lot of those stars will be on their way to Canton when their respective careers are over. That’s at least what former NFL linebacker and current Good Morning Football co-host Manti Te’o said about them on Monday.

The San Francisco 49ers Have a Handful of Hall of Famers

Here is what Te’o had to say via Good Morning Football about the 49ers’ loaded roster heading into the 2026 campaign:

“I don’t know if there are more future Hall of Famers on one roster. We’ve got Christian McCaffrey, we haven’t even mentioned George Kittle, we have Trent Williams, the best left tackle in the game, you have Fred Warner, you’ve got Nick Bosa, Mike Evans…There are just so many guys on one team that are selfless. That’s the most important thing. All of these guys are going to be future Hall of Famers, but they’re selfless, and they’re all there.”

As Teo noted, the Niners are stacked with players who are on track to have a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio, when their careers are over.

On offense, seven-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is one of the best at his position in this era. Four-time All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most productive offensive players since he came into the league in 2017. Newly signed six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and former Super Bowl champion Mike Evans was one of the NFL’s most dominant players during his 12 years with the Buccaneers. Left tackle Trent Williams has made 12 Pro Bowls and counting in his storied career, as well.

On defense, middle linebacker Fred Warner is perhaps the best at his position in the game. The four-time First-Team All-Pro is looking to get back to his elite ways in 2026. Five-time Pro-Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, when healthy, is one of the top players at his position in the league, as well.

Other 49ers Moving Towards Hall of Fame Candidacy

Other Niners players may deserve Hall of Fame candidacy when their careers are over. One player is 10-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk. He has proven that the position that he has played for almost 15 years isn’t exactly dead just yet. A lot like some of his legendary teammates, he is a Super Bowl ring away from possibly going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Another player, who has plenty of potential but is still far off from a Hall of Fame run, is Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy. While he only has one Pro Bowl to his name, he has guided the 49ers to multiple NFC West titles and a Super Bowl appearance. If he can stay healthy and stay consistent as a top 10 passer, who knows what could happen in a decade?