Mike Evans Injury Update: 49ers Receive Encouraging News After Cardinals Win

The San Francisco 49ers defeated divisional foe Arizona Cardinals 36-30 in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday. The 49ers improved to 3-0 for the season and sit atop the NFC West standings.

However, the team was hit with more injuries. Veterans WR Mike Evans and LT Trent Williams were carted off the field during Sunday’s win.

Evans exited in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a rib injury. The WR appeared to be in severe discomfort after he took a hard hit earlier in the drive from Cardinals safety Budda Baker. He was then carted off.

Williams left in the third quarter and did not return. The left tackle suffered a stinger in his neck.

But the 49ers received an encouraging injury update on Evans.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, “Mike Evans is considered day-to-day.”

Mike Evans is considered day-to-day. https://t.co/1OAQMC2VBL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Looking at Mike Evans This Season

Evans has boosted the 49ers’ offense by giving his new team a true “X” receiver. The 5-time Pro Bowler signed a 3-year, $42 million contract this offseason to join HC Kyle Shanahan and QB Brock Purdy.

The veteran WR has recorded 12 receptions for 137 receiving yards through 3 games. He also has caught a touchdown in 2 of the 3 games played.

But there are injury concerns with Evans, who is 33 years old and in his 13th season in the NFL.

Evans dealt with a groin injury during training camp. He still managed to play Week 1. The WR then suffered a hip injury in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins. Evans missed two practices in the lead-up to Week 3.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Adds Encouraging Details

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with reporters on Monday. He added encouraging details to Trent Williams, Mike Evans and Dre Greenlaw’s injuries.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard wrote on X: “Kyle Shanahan says Trent Williams ‘should be good to go by Thursday’ and he says that Mike Evans (ribs) and Dre Greenlaw (quad) ‘are in the same boat.’ GREAT news times 3 for the 49ers”

Who Stepped Up in Mike Evans’ Place?

The 49ers’ wide receiver room was already hit by injuries before Sunday’s game. It was announced in the offseason that Ricky Pearsall would undergo season-ending surgery. In addition, Veteran WR Demarcus Robinson was placed on IR with an ankle injury on Saturday.

After Evans went down, Purdy turned to young WR Jordan Watkins, TE George Kittle, and RB Christian McCaffrey.

Watkins, who did not play in the 49ers’ first two games, was thrust into action against the Cardinals. He finished with 2 receptions for 60 yards.

But Kittle became Purdy’s favorite target. He caught a team-high 6 receptions on 7 targets for 82 yards with two touchdowns.

McCaffrey added 4 catches for 41 yards. No other player caught a pass. Deebo Samuel Sr. finished with an odd 0 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown on a hook-and-ladder play with Evans.