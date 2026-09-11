San Francisco 49ers Star Mike Evans Makes NFL History vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans needed less than a half in his new uniform to make NFL history.

Evans recorded five catches for 47 yards during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10, giving him 13,099 career receiving yards and moving him past Seattle Seahawks Hall of Famer Steve Largent for No. 20 on the NFL’s all-time list. The totals are current with the game still in progress. Evans entered the night with 13,052 career receiving yards, while Largent finished his career with 13,089.

It is a significant milestone on its own, but the timing makes it even more notable for San Francisco. Evans is playing his first regular-season game for the 49ers after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 33-year-old signed with San Francisco during the offseason after becoming the most productive receiver in Buccaneers history.

The milestone also came on an unusual stage: the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, with the 49ers and Rams opening their seasons at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It’s also especially sweet for 49ers fans to see their wide receiver knock a rival Seattle Seahawk down a peg on the all-time list.

Mike Evans Moves Into NFL’s Top 20

Evans began the 2026 season sitting directly behind Largent at No. 21 in career receiving yards.

Largent accumulated 13,089 yards over 14 seasons with the Seahawks from 1976 through 1989. Evans entered Thursday with 13,052 yards, meaning he needed only 38 to move ahead of the Hall of Famer.

He cleared that mark before halftime.

Evans’ 47 yards pushed him to 13,099 and into 20th place. The next name on the list is another Hall of Fame receiver, Andre Reed, who finished his career with 13,198 receiving yards. Evans therefore sits 99 yards behind Reed entering the remainder of Thursday’s game.

That means Evans could continue climbing the list quickly if his early involvement in San Francisco’s offense continues.

The milestone adds another line to an already remarkable résumé. Evans posted at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 NFL seasons from 2014 through 2024, the longest such streak to begin a career in league history. He also left Tampa Bay as the franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Evans Already Emerging as Major Piece of 49ers Offense

More important for the 49ers, Evans did not look like a ceremonial veteran addition early against Los Angeles.

Brock Purdy repeatedly looked in Evans’ direction as San Francisco tried to move the ball against its NFC West rival. With five catches already before halftime, Evans was the 49ers’ leading receiver in both receptions and receiving yards at that stage of the game.

That is exactly the type of immediate role San Francisco hoped to get from a player who has spent more than a decade winning contested catches and producing against top NFL coverage.

Evans gives Purdy a different type of target alongside Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and the rest of San Francisco’s skill group. At 6-foot-5, he provides size on the perimeter and in the red zone, but his historical production also reflects much more than being a jump-ball specialist.

The 49ers’ official roster lists Evans with 866 career receptions, 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns entering the season. Those 108 touchdown catches already placed him among the most prolific scoring receivers in NFL history.

Now another career milestone belongs to him.

And with Evans already heavily involved in his first game with San Francisco, passing Largent might not be the last move he makes up the NFL record book this season.