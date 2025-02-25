Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for 49ers’ WR Brandon Aiyuk

It seems highly unlikely that any team would pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at this time. Not only is he now one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, but he is also recovering from a significant ACL injury. His availability for the start of the season remains uncertain, as does his effectiveness once he returns to the field.

While the 49ers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel, financial challenges could complicate any potential deal. Still, many expect Samuel to play elsewhere by the 2025 season. If that happens, Aiyuk would become an even more critical piece of the 49ers’ offense.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, teams have already expressed interest in Aiyuk, despite his contract and injury situation.

Teams Exploring Aiyuk’s Availability

Russini discussed the situation on the Scoop City podcast, explaining that Aiyuk has remained an intriguing target for teams, even after signing a major contract extension.

“Brandon Aiyuk is a player that a lot of teams had interest in before he signed that deal last year,” Russini said. “Remember, he signed that four-year, $120 million deal. There are some teams poking around now to see if the 49ers would be willing to deal Brandon Aiyuk.”

Although there is interest from multiple teams, there is no clear indication that San Francisco is actively shopping the star receiver. However, given the team’s need to manage its salary cap—especially with quarterback Brock Purdy in line for a massive extension—these discussions are almost inevitable.

Aiyuk, a former first-round pick, has developed into one of the league’s most reliable pass-catchers, making it difficult to imagine the 49ers willingly parting ways with him. He has been a crucial part of Kyle Shanahan’s offense, consistently making big plays and helping elevate Purdy’s performance.

Chase Daniel Questions the Logic of a Trade

With Samuel’s future uncertain, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel questioned why the 49ers would even consider moving Aiyuk, especially as they prepare to make Purdy one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

“Why would you pay Brock Purdy if Brock Purdy doesn’t have a number one receiver?” Daniel asked. “Because Brock Purdy’s not going to be the same without Brandon Aiyuk. Please don’t do it, San Francisco.”

Russini clarified that while teams are inquiring about Aiyuk’s availability, that doesn’t necessarily mean the 49ers are seriously considering making a move.

“Look, I’m not saying they’re going to,” Russini emphasized. “This is just the time of year where these conversations start, where agents and teams are starting to meet. Teams are meeting with each other, going, ‘Hey, what would this look like? Would you be interested?’”

Ultimately, the San Francisco 49ers face a complex financial puzzle as they try to balance retaining their top playmakers while planning for the future. With Purdy and other key players due for significant paydays, the team’s front office will have to make some difficult decisions. Whether Aiyuk remains in San Francisco long-term or becomes part of a roster shake-up remains to be seen, but for now, a trade appears unlikely.