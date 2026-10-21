49ers Make Unexpected Decision on Recently Released Defensive Lineman

The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated heading into Week 7, but their injury situation is becoming more and more difficult to manage. The good news for the Niners is that some players are finally beginning to get healthy, which has led to the front office shuffling its roster around.

One guy who has found himself in the middle of the 49ers’ work is veteran defensive tackle Naquan Jones. Shortly after the team’s win over the Washington Commanders, Jones was released by San Francisco, as it needed to open up a roster spot for some impending roster moves. It didn’t take Jones long to find his way back to the team, though, as he was quickly re-signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

49ers Re-Sign Naquan Jones to Practice Squad After Recent Release

An undrafted free agent from the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones has bounced around the league quite a bit since his arrival. The 49ers are already the seventh team he has played for, and he’s already spent time with both the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings this season, so finding a consistent home has been tough for Jones.

With San Fran needing help along its interior defensive line earlier this year, it signed Jones to its active roster off Minnesota’s practice squad. Jones only suited up in three games for the Niners, racking up a pair of tackles, and after he was inactive for the team’s win over the Commanders, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for him.

Sure enough, Jones was released, but it was clear there was a chance that he could quickly return to the team as a practice squad player. That is precisely what has happened for Jones, as San Fran signed him back to the practice squad, preventing another team from adding him to its roster.

The 49ers re-signed Naquan Jones to the practice squad,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in a post on X.

49ers Keep Defensive Line Depth Up to Par With Naquan Jones Move

Getty The 49ers have released veteran defensive tackle Naquan Jones in the wake of their win over the Commanders

Jones isn’t the flashiest player, but he is a reliable interior defensive lineman who has proven he can hold his own when called upon. Injuries have continued to pile up at an alarming rate for San Francisco, so heaving depth across the board is crucial, which is why re-signing Jones (who now has familiarity with the team’s defensive scheme) could wind up being very important down the line.

For now, Jones isn’t expected to factor into the 49ers’ Week 7 clash with the Atlanta Falcons, which is a win for the team, as that means it is getting healthy. Even with some key players set to miss this game, San Fran is set to be the heavy favorite in this contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the 49ers walk out of this one with their seventh straight win to begin the year.