New 49ers Edge Sends Message to Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers edge Nick Bosa has a new partner in crime for the defensive front.

Niners rookie edge, Mykel Williams, the team’s No. 11 pick in the draft last week, made Bosa the first player he mentioned in his introductory conference call on April 24. Williams, a two-time All-SEC player at Georgia, wants to take his game to another level with the 49ers.

“And I’m playing with Nick Bosa, man, I can’t wait to get to practice. I can’t wait to get to practice,” Williams told reporters.

Williams admitted he’s “extremely” excited to play across the defensive line from the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler. Bosa won awards that Williams could chase as a rookie such as NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

“I can’t wait to learn from him, really. I’ve got so many questions,” Williams said.

Williams called getting picked by the 49ers “a major blessing,” and he thanked the ownership and leadership for the opportunity. He later added that he “felt like we had a great connection” from his top-30 visit with the organization in the pre-draft process.

“I just give all the glory to God and I’m just thankful for being in this situation, in this position,” Williams said.

Mykel Williams Touted the Best Edge Setter in FBS

Williams shined at Georgia in college where he tallied 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 67 tackles in 40 career games for the Bulldogs. His defensive line coach Kris Kocurek raved about him as the best edge setter in the FBS to 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“It’s amazing because it’s coming from a very valued source, so that’s major and I really appreciate that opinion on me from him,” Williams said.

San Francisco could use Williams versatility from his Georgia days where the Bulldogs had him play nine-technique as a pure pass rusher. He believes he can fit right in with the 49ers defensive scheme.

“I love it, man. I’m excited,” Williams said. “I played some nine at Georgia, but just to be primarily nine-tech, I’m excited man. Super excited.”

“I feel like because of how well I play on edges, just being in a wide nine the whole game, all the time would allow me to make more plays and would allow me to just be a better player overall and have a better career,” he added.

Williams sees playing for 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as a great fit. The first-year coordinator will look to reboot a 49ers defense that gave up 25.6 points per game in an injury-riddled 2024 season.

“Man, I’m just excited to play for Coach Saleh and play in his scheme to where he lets the front do what the front does, which is rushing and set edges and play the run,” Williams said. “So, I’m excited to play for Coach Saleh and play in his system and play with the great players.”

Mykel Williams is Durable

Williams also brings durability to the table. He played through an ankle sprain for all of last season.

“I hurt my ankle like Week One last year and then I ended up playing through it and I played on it the whole year and that really just wasn’t a smart decision at the time,” Williams said. “I just wanted be out there with my guys. So, I was playing through a lot of pain and right now I’m a hundred percent healthy though, and I’ve been working out and moving on it like normal.”

That could be good news for the 49ers, which have dealt with a plethora of injuries in years following Super Bowl appearances.