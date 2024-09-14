49ers Predicted to Add ‘Big, Strong’ George Kittle Replacement

Given the state of the NFL’s salary cap rules and the way the 49ers’ offseason played out—with Brandon Aiyuk getting a four-year, $120 million contract extension rather than being traded for a draft pick and a cheaper alternative, and with raises for running back Christian McCaffrey and tackle Trent Williams—the ability of this San Francisco group to stay together going forward is tenuous, at best.

The focus here in 2024 is to win a Super Bowl at all costs, and with their Week 1 drubbing of the Jets on Monday Night Football, this group does look poised to win the NFC for the second straight year and at least have a crack at a championship trophy. They were within moments of winning in February, only missing out thanks to an overtime loss to the Chiefs.

The 49ers will not be able to keep all their pieces after this season, especially when it comes time to pay quarterback Brock Purdy, who figures to get a major raise after having been the last player selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

And when it comes to players they won’t be able to afford, one that stands out is star tight end George Kittle.

Terrance Ferguson Can Catch, Block

Have no fear, though. The 2025 NFL draft could come around right in time to answer the 49ers’ issue when it comes to keeping Kittle or trading him/letting him go.

In fact, CBS Sports is projecting the 49ers to draft Terrance Ferguson with their first-round pick in 2025, using the choice on the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher from Oregon. He would be an interesting choice. Ferguson is certainly among the best tight ends in the nation, but Pro Football Focus rates him as the 100th prospect overall, and the third-best tight end.

Ferguson had 42 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns last season, and is off to a good start this year, with 10 catches and 114 yards in two games. It would help, given the way the 49ers use their tight ends, that he is a credible blocker.

As the Draft Network website wrote in its scouting report: “Terrence Ferguson brings a three-down skill set with his ability to make plays as a pass-catcher and run blocker. He works well on perimeter blocks to secure the edge for his RB. Ferguson makes plays from multiple alignments and can live as the ‘move’ TE in an NFL offense. With some mismatch potential, Ferguson has a good floor and ceiling as a prospect.

“Being a big, strong target, Ferguson is an ideal red-zone option.”

49ers’ George Kittle Could Be Too Expensive

Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2019, and is currently the third-highest paid tight end in the NFL on a per-year basis, behind Travis Kelce ($17 million) and TJ Hockenson ($16.5 million). There is no doubt he is still as effective as ever—he led all tight ends with 1,020 yards last year, scored six touchdowns and remains a great blocker—but the 49ers just can’t afford to have top-paid players at every position.

Spotrac estimates that Purdy’s contract will run four years and $220 million, for $55 million per year, and while the 49ers can stash a portion of that as a signing bonus in the first year, Purdy’s cap hit will still jump significantly from the $1 million he is making this season.

Already, the 49ers will have Nick Bosa, Williams, Aiyuk, and McCaffrey at or near the top of the market in salary at their positions next year. They probably can’t afford to have a tight end, even one as good as Kittle, in that position, too.