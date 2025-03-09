Hi, Subscriber

NFL Insider Dispels Report on Brock Purdy’s Contract Negotiations

NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported on Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers‘ initial contract extension offer to quarterback Brock Purdy was approximately $45 million per year. Those number are far below what many expect the two sides to eventually agree upon. However, those numbers are wrong, according to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

On the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast, Russini and co-host Chase Daniel were discussing the latest on Purdy’s contract negotiations. When asked if the reporting from La Canfora is true, Russini had a candid response.

“That is false. That would be disrespectful and that did not happen,” Russini said. “That’s not true. They did not offer 45 million. I will bet my phone on it.”

While the reporting regarding Purdy ‘s value has been mixed, it is clear any deal is going to take some time. The 49ers tend to do things are on their own time. Whether it be Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, or Nick Bosa, they have no problem letting negotiations linger. Unfortunately, Purdy may be joining the club.

Brock Purdy Contract Negotiations Could Take Time

Despite Brock Purdy’s desire for a quick resolution, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the process may take longer than expected.

“That’s [the contract negotiations] going to take a while to get done,” Schefter stated on his podcast this week. “It’s not a simple solution.”

Schefter pointed out that Purdy remains under contract for the upcoming season. During which, he is set to earn approximately $5 million. The 49ers also have the ability to use the franchise tag on Purdy in both 2026 and 2027. Doing so would effectively keep him under team control for three more years.

According to Schefter, those two franchise-tagged seasons could amount to roughly $92 million. If tagged, Purdy’s total earnings over the next three years would reach an estimated $97 million.

“So that would be essentially $97 million over the next three years, which is great, but by quarterback standards, it’s not great,” Schefter explained. “And so Brock Purdy probably—or at least his agent probably—would be disappointed to have to play for $97 million over the next three years.”

Financial Hurdles for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers want to secure Brock Purdy long-term. However, their financial flexibility is constrained due to large contracts already on the books. Schefter emphasized that while the team is eager to lock in their starting quarterback, negotiations will be complex.

“The Niners have his rights, so they’re going to try to get a deal done. But the deal is not going to be where Brock Purdy is a free agent, and he’s on the open market because he’s not,” Schefter noted. “So this, again, is complicated. It’s a nuanced deal to get done. And it’s going to take some time, I believe, for both sides to work through to see if they can get a deal done this offseason, which isn’t a lock.”

As discussions continue, the 49ers must navigate a challenging financial landscape while ensuring their franchise quarterback remains under contract for the long haul.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

